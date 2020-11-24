AIMS Data Centre Awarded World-Class Certification by EPI

Menara AIMS, headquarter of AIMS Data Centre’s (AIMS), one of the leading interconnection hub in Malaysia, has achieved the TIA-942 Rated-3 data centre facilities certification by EPI.

The TIA-942 Rated-3 certification validates that AIMS’ infrastructure is concurrently maintainable. It can undergo any planned maintenance without downtime which means that AIMS is able to fully support mission critical customers’ 24×7 operations.

Menara AIMS, a data centre site, is also ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, ISO 9001, Payment Card Industry and Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certified and Threat and Vulnerability Risk Assessment (TVRA) compliant. In addition, it is also compliant with the latest Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) guidelines for financial institutes as issued by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to ensure data centre resiliency.

According to Chiew Kok Hin, Chief Executive Officer of AIMS, “Our core commitment is to provide our customers, including BFSIs, with mission critical facilities infrastructure that is concurrently maintainable with high-availability. The TIA-942 Rated-3 certification is a validation that we have met the standard for all nine critical aspects of the data centre infrastructure.”

Based on the TIA-942 guidelines, mission critical infrastructure with 24×7 availability is determined by nine critical aspects. The TIA-942 covers these nine areas which are electrical, mechanical, telecommunication infrastructure, fire detection/suppression, safety, physical security, site location, architecture, and monitoring. It also stands out as the only data centre facilities standard in the world to have an official accreditation scheme of which EPI is an accredited Conformity Assessment Body (CAB). This ensures the audit and certification process is carried out by certified professionals and follows documented processes as per the ISO requirements for certification bodies.

Chiew continues that with the TIA-942 Rated 3 Facilities Certification, AIMS will continue on the road to enhance its dynamic digital ecosystem with technically supported infrastructure for the best connectivity and interconnection services. This will support Malaysian businesses to accelerate deployment of their digital transformation strategies as well as facilitating global companies to expand their operations in Malaysia and subsequently, other ASEAN countries in which AIMS is present.

According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “We applaud AIMS’ commitment to protect their customers’ mission critical infrastructure hosted at AIMS, and their unwavering focus on pushing the boundaries and creating a high-standard complete end-to-end IT and data centre solution. This focus on quality extends also to the investment in training and certification of their people on such certifications as CDCP, CDCS, CDCE, CDFOM, CTDC, CTIA, etc. It is our honour to award AIMS the certificate which they fully deserve.”