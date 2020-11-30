Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom Axiata / Celcom Unbeatable Value: iPhone 12 from RM99/month on the Widest Network

Celcom Unbeatable Value: iPhone 12 from RM99/month on the Widest Network

in Celcom Axiata 30/11/2020 Comments Off on Celcom Unbeatable Value: iPhone 12 from RM99/month on the Widest Network

Welcome to a new era of iPhone! From as low as RM99/month, you can now own the iPhone 12 on the Widest Network in Malaysia.

Celcom-iPhone-12-EasyPhone-RM99-ADV-1

Celcom Axiata Berhad is extremely proud to bring the advanced iPhone 12 lineup to Malaysians including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 pushes everything forward with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. A new dual-camera system and a beautiful Super Retina XDR display, so you can see everything in vivid detail. Made Powerful by Celcom.

Celcom-iPhone12-EasyPhone-RM99-ADV-2

The power to choose is yours! Customers who purchase an iPhone 12 from Celcom will enjoy the following:

1. iCloud Storage FREE 50GB iCloud Storage (only applicable for 3 months)
2. Apple TV+  Complimentary One Year Apple TV+ Subscription
3. Power To Choose (Apple Watch & AirPods) Power to choose & pair with the latest Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE & AirPods Pro

 

Celcom-iPhone12-EasyPhone-RM99-ADV-4

With Celcom EasyPhone™, you can now own an iPhone 12 from RM99/month. EasyPhone™ is a program that lets you own the latest smartphones in the market via installment programs on MEGA™ Plan. It comes with Phone Care, comprehensive coverage that protects your device against loss, theft and accident.

Celcom-iPhone12-EasyPhone-RM99-ADV-5

Celcom EasyPhone™: iPhone 12 monthly fee with a 30-months contract:

Easyphone™ Device Recommended Retail Price (“RRP”)
(RM)		 MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited M (RM) MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited L (RM) MEGA™ Lightning XL (RM)
iPhone 12 64GB 3,899 NA NA 99
iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 4,899 NA NA 129

 

Celcom EasyPhone™: iPhone 12 monthly fee with a 24-months contract:

Easyphone™ Device Recommended Retail Price (“RRP”)
(RM)		 MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited M (RM) MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited L (RM) MEGA™ Lightning XL (RM)
iPhone 12 Mini 64GB 3,399 119 114 110
iPhone 12 Mini 128GB 3,599 127 122 118
iPhone 12 Mini 256GB 4,099 145 140 136
iPhone 12 64GB 3,899 138 133 129
iPhone 12 128GB 4,099 145 140 136
iPhone 12 256GB 4,599 164 159 155
iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 4,899 176 171 167
iPhone 12 Pro 256GB 5,399 195 190 186
iPhone 12 Pro 512GB 6,299 229 224 220
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB 5,299 191 186 182
iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB 5,799 210 205 201
iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB 6,699 244 239 235

 

Celcom-iPhone-12-EasyPhone-RM99-ADV-6

Own an iPhone 12 now with EasyPhone™ paired with one of the Celcom MEGA™ postpaid plan below:

Plan Monthly Commitment
MEGA™ with Lightning M Pass RM98
MEGA™ Lightning with L Pass RM148
MEGA™ Lightning with XL Pass RM188
MEGA™ Unlimited with M Pass RM98
MEGA™ Unlimited with L Pass RM148

 

With Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED, you get to enjoy unlimited Internet on widest network for as long as you like, any day of the week. Forget about saving your Internet quota for another day, or relying on WiFi to watch videos.

Items Descriptions
Package Details MEGA™ plan
Sign up for MEGA™ plan Monthly commitment RM80
Monthly Internet 40GB
30GB
Voice call Unlimited calls to all networks
SMS (all network) RM0.20 per SMS
Video call (all network) RM0.20 per minute (60 seconds/block)
Credit limit RM300
Upfront payment RM80
Supplementary line Subscribe up to max 3 Family Lines / principal
Size Up for Unlimited Internet Pass UNLIMITED L Pass UNLIMITED M Pass
Monthly commitment RM68 RM18
Monthly Internet Unlimited Full HD Video streaming
(Up to 15Mbps)		 Unlimited HD Video streaming
(Up to 5Mbps)
FREE Monthly Hotspot 10GB 5GB
Size Up for more LIGHTNING Speed Pass LIGHTNING XL Pass LIGHTNING L Pass LIGHTNING M Pass
Monthly commitment RM108 RM68 RM18
Monthly Internet 80GB
70GB		 40GB
30GB		 10GB

 

For more details and to sign up with the widest network, visit THIS LINK now.

 

This article is brought to you by Celcom.

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with almost 13 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
© Copyright 2006-2020, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | AIMS Data Centre