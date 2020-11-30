Celcom Unbeatable Value: iPhone 12 from RM99/month on the Widest Network

Welcome to a new era of iPhone! From as low as RM99/month, you can now own the iPhone 12 on the Widest Network in Malaysia.

Celcom Axiata Berhad is extremely proud to bring the advanced iPhone 12 lineup to Malaysians including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 pushes everything forward with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. A new dual-camera system and a beautiful Super Retina XDR display, so you can see everything in vivid detail. Made Powerful by Celcom.

The power to choose is yours! Customers who purchase an iPhone 12 from Celcom will enjoy the following:

1. iCloud Storage FREE 50GB iCloud Storage (only applicable for 3 months) 2. Apple TV+ Complimentary One Year Apple TV+ Subscription 3. Power To Choose (Apple Watch & AirPods) Power to choose & pair with the latest Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE & AirPods Pro

With Celcom EasyPhone™, you can now own an iPhone 12 from RM99/month. EasyPhone™ is a program that lets you own the latest smartphones in the market via installment programs on MEGA™ Plan. It comes with Phone Care, comprehensive coverage that protects your device against loss, theft and accident.

Celcom EasyPhone™: iPhone 12 monthly fee with a 30-months contract:

Easyphone™ Device Recommended Retail Price (“RRP”)

(RM) MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited M (RM) MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited L (RM) MEGA™ Lightning XL (RM) iPhone 12 64GB 3,899 NA NA 99 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 4,899 NA NA 129

Celcom EasyPhone™: iPhone 12 monthly fee with a 24-months contract:

Easyphone™ Device Recommended Retail Price (“RRP”)

(RM) MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited M (RM) MEGA™ Lightning / Unlimited L (RM) MEGA™ Lightning XL (RM) iPhone 12 Mini 64GB 3,399 119 114 110 iPhone 12 Mini 128GB 3,599 127 122 118 iPhone 12 Mini 256GB 4,099 145 140 136 iPhone 12 64GB 3,899 138 133 129 iPhone 12 128GB 4,099 145 140 136 iPhone 12 256GB 4,599 164 159 155 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 4,899 176 171 167 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB 5,399 195 190 186 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB 6,299 229 224 220 iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB 5,299 191 186 182 iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB 5,799 210 205 201 iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB 6,699 244 239 235

Own an iPhone 12 now with EasyPhone™ paired with one of the Celcom MEGA™ postpaid plan below:

Plan Monthly Commitment MEGA™ with Lightning M Pass RM98 MEGA™ Lightning with L Pass RM148 MEGA™ Lightning with XL Pass RM188 MEGA™ Unlimited with M Pass RM98 MEGA™ Unlimited with L Pass RM148

With Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED, you get to enjoy unlimited Internet on widest network for as long as you like, any day of the week. Forget about saving your Internet quota for another day, or relying on WiFi to watch videos.

Items Descriptions Package Details MEGA™ plan Sign up for MEGA™ plan Monthly commitment RM80 Monthly Internet 40GB

30GB Voice call Unlimited calls to all networks SMS (all network) RM0.20 per SMS Video call (all network) RM0.20 per minute (60 seconds/block) Credit limit RM300 Upfront payment RM80 Supplementary line Subscribe up to max 3 Family Lines / principal Size Up for Unlimited Internet Pass UNLIMITED L Pass UNLIMITED M Pass Monthly commitment RM68 RM18 Monthly Internet Unlimited Full HD Video streaming

(Up to 15Mbps) Unlimited HD Video streaming

(Up to 5Mbps) FREE Monthly Hotspot 10GB 5GB Size Up for more LIGHTNING Speed Pass LIGHTNING XL Pass LIGHTNING L Pass LIGHTNING M Pass Monthly commitment RM108 RM68 RM18 Monthly Internet 80GB

70GB 40GB

30GB 10GB

This article is brought to you by Celcom.

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with almost 13 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.