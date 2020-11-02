Feel like winning BIG? Drive home a Perodua Myvi, Honda BeAT & more

What it takes to Be A Winner of a Perodua Myvi, Honda BeAT Scooter, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and so much more?

It’s super easy! Use the Celcom Life app and you could be the champion of prizes.

Perform a variety of transactions through the Celcom Life app to be on your way to big wins! The more you transact, the higher the chances of driving home a Myvi. So get started now!

“Be A Winner” Celcom Life campaign:

Transaction Type Entries (New User) Entries (Existing User) Reload First transaction = 5 RM10 reload = 1 Bill Payment

(Once a month only) First transaction = 10 Bill payment = 5 Sign-up any plan

(via Celcom Online Shop) Login to app = 10 – Prepaid Self-Registration First login to app = 5 – Purchase of Add-ons,

Roaming passes,

Personalised Offers

(myDeals & just4Me™) Every purchase = 1

Bonus dates = 3

(1-11 Nov, 1-12 Dec) Every purchase = 1

Bonus dates = 3

(1-11 Nov, 1-12 Dec)

Below are the awesome prizes to be won:

Grand Prize – Perodua Myvi

Honda BeAT Scooters

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Apple AirPods

1 year bill waivers

3D 2N Hotel getaway

Over 6000 Touch ‘n Go vouchers

Winners will be selected among Prepaid and Postpaid customers based on the total entries accumulated by the end of the campaign.

For those not in the know, Celcom Life is a FREE one-stop app for Celcom users to monitor, manage and enjoy the different services for both Postpaid and Prepaid. App users can:

Get a clear usage overview

Check statements & pay bills easily

Reload instantly for non-stop fun

Buy Internet & Add-Ons effortlessly

Already a Celcom user but haven’t installed the app? Click on the links here to download today – PlayStore, iOS Store, Huawei App Gallery.

Contest ends 31 December 2020 and its open to all new and existing Celcom Postpaid/Prepaid customers. All winners will be announced within 45 days from the last date of the campaign.

Need more information? Check out this link.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is Malaysia’s first private mobile operator, with almost 13 million customers. Established in 1988, it boasts the widest national 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks, covering over 98% of the population. Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.