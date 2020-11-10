Digi Digital Day goes Virtual – Employees learn on Best Digital Practices

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) hosted its annual Digital Day last Thursday to ensure that its employees continue to get the opportunity to learn and develop their competencies, as well as deepen their knowledge on the latest technology and digital trends.

Held for the fifth year, this company-wide event is a day dedicated to learning and was run fully virtual this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Themed ‘Discover What Matters Most’, this year’s event is aimed at inspiring Digi employees (Digizens) to leverage the learnings from some of the best digital practices that were shared during the day and apply them in their own engagement with customers.

Digi said this is in line with its work culture where it prioritised employees’ self-improvement through continuous learning and encourage everyday innovations that will help improve the lives of its customers.

This year’s Digi Digital Day Masterclasses included a host of digital disruptors from within Digi, who highlighted learnings and achievements from Digi’s own digital initiatives. These sessions aim to encourage even tighter collaboration among Digi employees to drive more innovations that will help future-proof the business. The masterclasses showcased how MyDigi App became an important revenue generator and leading loyalty reward apps in Malaysia, how data is being utilised to change the way Digi does its business.

The event also featured two (2) keynote presentations during the online launch of the event and six (6) online Masterclasses on some best digital practices and insights by various organisations beyond the telecommunications sphere. The presentations and masterclasses gave employees the opportunity to learn how companies pivot and disrupt to respond to fast-changing customers’ needs, driven by accelerating digital innovation.

Headlining the opening keynote was Kelvin Tan, Venture Lead of SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s fintech arm, who shared his journey on the ‘Intrapreneur’ programme, an ideation platform that nurtures disruptive mindset among its bank employees. Part of the programme’s milestone was the launch of SC Venture’s nexus, a disruptive Banking-as-a-Service platform designed to build exponential growth for Standard Charted through a unique digital business model.

Another keynote session was delivered by Azran Osman-Rani, a well-known local entrepreneur who now runs digital therapeutics enterprise Naluri. Mental and psychological wellbeing is as important as physical health, more so in the current pandemic climate. With this in mind, Azran shared insights and tips on turning stress and anxiety into productive and positive energy, a refreshing session which resonated with many in the virtual audience.

Digi employees (Digizens) were also inspired by the series of Masterclasses as following:

Danny Leong, Group CEO of GHL Systems Berhad, shared the success story of GHL’s innovation since their acquisition of ePay, how they overcame the challenges in merging a digital business with a more conventional business and leveraging the strengths of the merged entity to scale and becoming ASEAN’s leading payment solutions provider with a market capitalisation over RM 1.5 Billion.

Wong Kah Meng, Co-Founder & CEO of Funding Societies Malaysia, elaborated on how Southeast Asia’s largest peer-to-peer lending platform is enabling SMEs by democratising financial assistance via an online marketplace for retail investors

Tizar Patria Irsyadi, Netflix’s Business Development Manager, gave a glimpse into the innovation journey at the streaming service behemoth, with insights on how one’s Netflix profile is truly unique.

The Telco said it believes in creating a working environment that allows its employees to discover and grasp new learning opportunities to accelerate their potential within the company.

Digi Digital Day is celebrated every year in addition to the company’s ongoing learning initiative, where Digizens are challenged to complete at least 40 hours of education via online learning platforms such as LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and Udacity every year.

Digi’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Elisabeth Stene says, “Continuous learning and upskilling will help us understand our customers better, and that includes expanding our knowledge on current and future digital technologies that are influencing customers’ behaviours. This is imperative as we stay engaged with our customers and serve their needs, today and tomorrow, while remain competitive in the market.”