Malaysia Government Terminated over 900k Prepaid Lines since 2018

A total of 1,377,862 (1.38 million) prepaid lines with invalid registration data were detected by the Malaysian Government between January 2018 until October 2020. Out of these, some 920,127 prepaid lines were terminated by the Goverment while 457,645 were updated with valid information in order to remain active.

The information was revealed in Parliament today by the current Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

According to the Minster, a PDRM-MCMC Cyber Crime Committee was established to combat cyber crime, including those related to frauds or scam. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also conducts data verification audit with the National Registration Department (JPN) to verify prepaid phone number registration in the country. This is also to address the abuse of social media more effectively, he said.

Last month, fifteen (15) compounds amounting to RM700,000 were issued to six (6) Telecommunication companies (Telcos) on offences related to prepaid SIM card registration. The top offenders include U Mobile, Celcom Axiata, Tune Talk and Maxis.

