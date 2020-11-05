Save up to RM200 on your Home Broadband, Mobile Line & Entertainment

Do you want to save up to RM200 on your home broadband, TV channels and your mobile line? How about free Mesh Wi-Fi units so you can get strong Wi-Fi signal in your home?
unifi your World with great savings on Home Broadband, Mobile Postpaid, TV Content and Mesh Wi-Fi – a Total Convergence plan.
Sign up now to enjoy the benefits of Total Convergence plan as below:
- Discounted unifi Home
- Discounted unifi Mobile Postpaid 99 @RM59
- 600 minutes talk time to all mobile and fixed lines nationwide for 100Mbps, 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 800Mbps.
- unifi Plus box with over 70+ premium live TV channels
- Access to unifi playTV app of up to five (5) devices
- Complimentary access to Viu and Yuppflix for six (6) months (limited offer)
Best of all, new customers will enjoy 30 Days of free trial. unifi your World now with the following plans:
unifi 800Mbps
- Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 800Mbps download, 200Mbps upload
- Free 2 unit of Mesh Wi-Fi Deco M9 Plus worth RM999
- unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices
- Complimentary Viu and YuppFlix for 6 months
- Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line
- unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot
- 24-months contract
- RM378/month for the first 24 months (RM408/month after that)
- Enjoy savings of RM1,560 annually!
unifi 500Mbps
- Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 500Mbps download, 200Mbps upload
- Free 2 unit of Mesh Wi-Fi Deco M9 Plus worth RM999
- unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices
- Complimentary Viu and YuppFlix for 6 months
- Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line
- unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot
- 24-months contract
- RM278/month for the first 24 months (RM308/month after that)
- Enjoy savings of RM1,560 annually!
unifi 300Mbps
- Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 300Mbps download, 50Mbps upload
- unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices
- Complimentary Viu and YuppFlix for 6 months
- Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line
- unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot
- 24-months contract
- RM228/month for the first 24 months (RM258/month after that)
- Enjoy savings of RM1,560 annually!
unifi 100Mbps
- Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 100Mbps download, 50Mbps upload
- unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices
- Complimentary Viu and YuppFlix for 6 months
- Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line
- unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot
- 24-months contract
- RM208/month for the first 24 months (RM248/month after that)
- Enjoy savings of RM960 annually!
unifi 30Mbps
- Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 30Mbps download, 10Mbps upload
- unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices
- Complimentary Viu and YuppFlix for 6 months
- Fixed broadband voice: 20sen/minutes for voice call to all mobile/fixed line nationwide
- unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot
- 24-months contract
- RM198/month for the first 24 months (RM208/month after that)
- Enjoy savings of RM600 annually!
Customers may also choose the optional Add-ons as below:
|Add Ons
|Description
|Price per month
|Contract
|Ultimate Pack (100Mbps and 30Mbps only)
|Enjoy All Channels via unifi Plus Box
|RM60
|12 months
|unifi Plus Box
|Multi room entertainment with additional unifi Plus Box
|RM20 (For the 1st 24 month only)
|24 months
|Mesh Wi-Fi
|Better Wi-Fi experience for all your wireless devices by ensuring seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for your entire home.
|Deco M4: RM15
Deco M9 Plus: RM35 (First 24 months only)
|24 months
|Home Gadget Protection
|Protect your gadgets with a hassle-free experience
|3 gadgets: RM15
5 gadgets: RM25
8 gadgets: RM40
|24 month
|Online Guard Plus
|Keeping Internet safe for everyone at home
|RM2
|–
|Security and Surveillance
|24 hours security and peace of mind.
|From RM99/month
|–
It’s so easy to sign up on the unifi website:
- Registration – Order your preferred plan and receive your order number.
- Confirmation – We will call to confirm details and arrange for installation or SIM delivery.
- Installation – Relax while you wait for installation or SIM delivery (or pick up at TMpoint outlet).
The promotion runs from 24th August until further notice. So hurry up and subscribe to the Total Convergence package now. Sign up over HERE.
This article is brought to you by unifi.
