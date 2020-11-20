MCMC identifies 1,661 new 4G sites Nationwide – Speeds from 25Mbps

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has identified 1,661 locations nationwide in Malaysia for the deployment of new 2G and 4G Telco towers/base station, to improve mobile coverage nationwide.

As part of Phase 1 (2020-2022) of the multi-billion JENDELA project, MCMC said in September 2020 that it intends to achieve the following targets:

7.5 million premises passed for fixed broadband (HSBB)

96.9% 4G LTE coverage (MCMC said JENDELA will consider options on cost saving to meet the 96.9%)

35Mbps mobile broadband speeds

5G planing – infrastructure to be 5G-ready

To achieve the 96.9% 4G LTE coverage, some 940 new sites will be deployed by end of 2020, 4,589 sites to be upgraded to 4G by end of 2021 and another 1,661 new 4G sites to be deployed by end of 2022.

The deployment of the new 1,661 sites nationwide will be funded via the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund. The funds are contributed annually by the major Telecommunication companies in Malaysia.

The new 1,661 sites will offer 2G and 4G services as 3G networks in Malaysia will be shut down by the end of 2021. It will cover 12 states and one (1) Federal Territory in Malaysia:

Johor

Kedah

Kelantan

Melaka

Negeri Sembilan

Pahang

Perak

Pulau Pinang

Selangor

Terengganu

Sabah

Sarawak

Federal Territory of Labuan

Out of the 1,661 locations identified by the Malaysia communications regulator, a total of 1,020 locations or 61% are located in Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak respectively, whilst the remaining 641 locations or 39% are located in Peninsular Malaysia.

78.75% or 1,308 sites are located in rural and remote areas.

It also said all the Telco sites “will be fiberised as far as is possible” without providing any specific numbers.

Expected mobile Internet average speeds will start from 25Mbps despite a 35Mbps average Internet speeds was promised previously. The latest insight from Speedtest by Ookla reveals that the average mobile speeds in Malaysia was 24.63Mbps in October 2020.

