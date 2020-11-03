Over 100 Commercial 5G Operators Globally as of October 2020 – GSA

Some 402 telecoms operators in 129 countries are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and commercial deployments, according to a recent report from GSA, the Global mobile Suppliers Association.

Out of these, some 112 operators in 47 countries/territories have launched commercial 5G services for consumers.

Global mobile statistic, as of October 2020:

4G LTE

There are 795 operators with commercially launched LTE networks (offering broadband fixed wireless access and or mobile services) Within this, GSA has identified: 406# operators that have launched LTE fixed wireless access services (excludes those offering MiFi/dongle services only). 728# operators that offer fully mobile LTE services.

233 # operators hold licences to use spectrum for TD-LTE services, 165 of which are known to be actively using the spectrum (either deploying networks or have launched services).

353 operators are deploying or have launched LTE-Advanced or LTE-Advanced Pro technologies in their commercial networks. 207 operators are investing in one or more LTE-Advanced Pro technologies.

The most popular 4G LTE band is 1800Mhz (band 3), being deployed or used in 382 commercial LTE networks globally (47.9% of the total). Band 3 also has the largest LTE user devices ecosystem at 12,353

5G:

402 operators in 129 countries are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and actual deployments.

136 operators have announced that they have deployed 3GPP-compliant 5G technology in their networks. Of those, GSA now counts 112 operators in 47 countries/territories that have launched one or more 3GPP-compliant commercial retail 5G services.

52 operators investing in 5G standalone (including those evaluating/testing, piloting, planning, deploying as well as those that have launched 5G SA networks)

The number of announced 5G devices surpassed 400 devices for the 1st time, including 200 phones of which 148 are now commercially available.

The network bands known to be most supported by all announced 5G devices are n78, n41, n79, n1, n77 and n3.

Others network features:

4×4 MIMO – 150 operators identified as investing, of which 93 have deployed/ launched the technology within their commercial networks.

8T8R MIMO and Massive MIMO – 84 operators identified as investing in these technologies; at least 38 deployed/launched.

273 operators investing in VoLTE, and 224 operators with launched VoLTE services.

110 deployed/launched NB-IoT networks.

49 deployed/launched networks LTE-M networks.

256 QAM in the DL – 124 operators identified as investing, of which 79 are known to have deployed/launched the technology within their commercial networks.

VoLTE:

274 operators identified as investing in VoLTE by September 2020 and 215 launched networks.

GSA has recorded 2,941 VoLTE-capable devices (up from 2,730 in June 2020) including carrier and frequency variants. Of these devices, 2,449 are phones, which means 22.9% of LTE phones announced are known to support VoLTE.

By end September 2020, GSA had identified 81 commercially launched 5G devices supporting VoLTE (and another 42 pre-commercial 5G devices announced with VoLTE support).

The number of ViLTE (Video over LTE)-capable devices listed in the GSA database is 426 (up from 398 at the end of December 2019).