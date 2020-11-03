u-mobile-f1-we-want-u-giveaway-728
Over 100 Commercial 5G Operators Globally as of October 2020 – GSA

Some 402 telecoms operators in 129 countries are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and commercial deployments, according to a recent report from GSA, the Global mobile Suppliers Association.

gsa-5g-operators-map-deployment-october-2020

Out of these, some 112 operators in 47 countries/territories have launched commercial 5G services for consumers.

Global mobile statistic, as of October 2020:

4G LTE

  • There are 795 operators with commercially launched LTE networks (offering broadband fixed wireless access and or mobile services) Within this, GSA has identified:
    • 406# operators that have launched LTE fixed wireless access services (excludes those offering MiFi/dongle services only).
    • 728# operators that offer fully mobile LTE services.
  • 233 # operators hold licences to use spectrum for TD-LTE services, 165 of which are known to be actively using the spectrum (either deploying networks or have launched services).
  • 353 operators are deploying or have launched LTE-Advanced or LTE-Advanced Pro technologies in their commercial networks. 207 operators are investing in one or more LTE-Advanced Pro technologies.
  • The most popular 4G LTE band is 1800Mhz (band 3), being deployed or used in 382 commercial LTE networks globally (47.9% of the total). Band 3 also has the largest LTE user devices ecosystem at 12,353

5G:

  • 402 operators in 129 countries are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and actual deployments.
  • 136 operators have announced that they have deployed 3GPP-compliant 5G technology in their networks. Of those, GSA now counts 112 operators in 47 countries/territories that have launched one or more 3GPP-compliant commercial retail 5G services.
  • 52 operators investing in 5G standalone (including those evaluating/testing, piloting, planning, deploying as well as those that have launched 5G SA networks)
  • The number of announced 5G devices surpassed 400 devices for the 1st time, including 200 phones of which 148 are now commercially available.
  • The network bands known to be most supported by all announced 5G devices are n78, n41, n79, n1, n77 and n3.

gsa-5g-commercial-devices-global-october-2020

Others network features:

  • 4×4 MIMO – 150 operators identified as investing, of which 93 have deployed/ launched the technology within their commercial networks.
  • 8T8R MIMO and Massive MIMO – 84 operators identified as investing in these technologies; at least 38 deployed/launched.
  • 273 operators investing in VoLTE, and 224 operators with launched VoLTE services.
  • 110 deployed/launched NB-IoT networks.
  • 49 deployed/launched networks LTE-M networks.
  • 256 QAM in the DL – 124 operators identified as investing, of which 79 are known to have deployed/launched the technology within their commercial networks.

VoLTE:

  • 274 operators identified as investing in VoLTE by September 2020 and 215 launched networks.
  • GSA has recorded 2,941 VoLTE-capable devices (up from 2,730 in June 2020) including carrier and frequency variants. Of these devices, 2,449 are phones, which means 22.9% of LTE phones announced are known to support VoLTE.
  • By end September 2020, GSA had identified 81 commercially launched 5G devices supporting VoLTE (and another 42 pre-commercial 5G devices announced with VoLTE support).
  • The number of ViLTE (Video over LTE)-capable devices listed in the GSA database is 426 (up from 398 at the end of December 2019).
[PDF 1, 2, 3]– Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA)

