Axiata Group named Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year by Frost and Sullivan

Axiata Group Berhad (“Axiata” or “the Group”) has been named the Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year at the 2020 Frost and Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards. This is the sixth win for the Group since 2009.

For 2020, Axiata has been recognised for its strong overall performance as a leading regional telco that encourages greater digital inclusion for the communities it serves in addition to delivering increased customer satisfaction through technology innovation and digitisation.

The award was presented during a virtual presentation ceremony broadcasted from Singapore on December 17.

Commenting on the award, Frost & Sullivan’s ICT Practice – Asia-Pacific Industry Analyst Dewi Rengganis said, “Axiata is one of the leading regional telecommunications groups in the Asia-Pacific. The Group covers telecommunications, network infrastructure, and digital services in 11 countries across the region.”

“Over the years, the company has continued to shape the telco industry and has maintained its market leader position by showcasing breakthrough innovations leveraging on key trends technology in telco industry to increasing customer satisfaction and creating a digitally inclusive society.”

Frost & Sullivan also recognised the Axiata’s efforts in boosting the imminent 5G deployment through successful trials and live clusters across Asia as well as its ongoing Group-wide digital transformation aimed at heightening the customer experience digitally in addition to achieving operational excellence.

“Through digitisation, the group is outgrowing traditional telecommunications companies’ consumer segment to help businesses in their digital transformations. Overall, the company has deep understanding of market expectation and continues to meet the diverse telecommunication needs across the core markets in which it operates,” Dewi added.

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary, “measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking”. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Axiata’s President & Group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said, “I am very delighted that the Group has received this prestigious award from a well-known company. This award is for each and every one at Axiata – the Board, the management and all the employees.”

“The award recognises our vision, financial performance, customer experience and brand equity, amongst others. It’s good that the hard work put in by every employee, day after day, has not only resulted in good financial performance but has also been recognised internationally.”

“Thank you to Frost & Sullivan for the recognition. We also thank all those who have supported us. I’m sure this will encourage the team to perform even better in the years to come,” Tan Sri Jamaludin said.

Axiata Deputy Group CEO Dato’ Izzaddin Idris said, “This award is a recognition of our collective strengths of the Group – our strong fundamentals, energetic leadership across our markets, the resilience and agility of our people and Groupwide commitment to keep improving driven by our purpose of Advancing Asia.”

“We understand that customer satisfaction is a function of both customer experience and customer expectations. We leverage significantly on digitisation and analytics to enable customer centricity and focus on product innovation at operating companies, whilst also promoting efficiency gains Group-wide,” Dato’ Izzaddin said.

“Winning this award strengthens our conviction of how we are thinking through our digital transformation and connecting back to our customer needs. The moves we have taken to digitise our business and support the growth of digital ecosystems across our footprint enables us to further progress digital inclusion in the markets we serve,” Dato’ Izzaddin concluded.

Among the Axiata Group subsidiaries include Celcom in Malaysia, XL Axiata in Indonesia, Dialog in Sri Lanka, Robi in Bangladesh, Smart in Cambodia, Ncell in Nepal, edotco, Boost, Ada and Apigate.