Fibre Optic Infrastructure for Telecommunications now a Basic Utility in Penang

Penang has become the first state in Malaysia to enforce the installation of fibre optic infrastructure for Telecommunication as basic utility, equivalent to the supply of water and electricity.

Fibre optic is is used by telecommunications companies to transmit telephone signals, gigabit Internet communication, and cable television signals.

According to State Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari in a Facebook posting, it is now compulsory for developers to install fibre optic infrastructure for Telecommunication in new buildings and development projects in the island state.

As part of Penang Connectivity Master Plan (PCMP) and in line with Penang 2030 vision, the state government has outlined the need to install permanent communication infrastructure to become part of the required basic infrastructure provisions under By-Laws 25 and 27 of the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984 at the local council level.

The matter was decided in the state council meeting on December 17.

It is reported that nearly a million buildings in Malaysia run on decade old, outaded copper-cable infrastructure.

The new enforcement however, does not apply to existing homes and buildings in Penang. A similar policy are also being discussed by state governments of Perak, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah and Melaka.