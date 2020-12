MCMC issues 15 compounds worth RM750k to 5 Telcos

Fifteen (15) compounds worth RM750,000 were issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) last week to five (5) mobile Telecommunication companies for the offense related to prepaid sim card registration.

The offense are said to be committed in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu last year where prepaid users where registered without verification.

Out of the 15 compounds, Digi is top of the list with 5 compounds at RM250k, followed by Maxis at RM200k, U Mobile, Tune Talk and YTL. Details below:

No Telco Total Compound Compound Value (RM) 1. Digi Telcommunications Sdn Bhd 5 RM250,000 2. Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd 4 RM200,000 3. U Mobile Sdn Bhd 3 RM150,000 4. Tune Talk Sdn Bhd 2 RM100,000 5. YTL Communications Sdn Bhd 1 RM50,000 TOTAL 15 RM750,000

MCMC said with the latest announcement, the total of 70 compounds were issued in 2020 so far, amounting at RM3.45 million. The amount is 16% higher compared to 58 compounds worth RM2.9 million issued in 2019 for the same offense.

Registering a prepaid sim card in Malaysia without verifying user information is an offense under Section 127 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 which can lead to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for two (2) years or both upon conviction.

Full announcement in Bahasa Malaysia by MCMC below: