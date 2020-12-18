Mesh WiFi with unifi: Strong WiFi Signal at any corner of your home

Now that working from home is just as important as gaming and streaming, defeating WiFi dead zones is more important than ever. That is where mesh WiFi systems shine.

Many of the latest wireless routers can provide strong coverage to most rooms of a typical small-size house, but larger homes and dwellings with dense walls, multiple floors, metal and concrete structures, and other structural impediments may limit the range of your WiFi coverage.

Range extenders do a good job of filling in dead zones, but typically provide only half the bandwidth that you get from your main router. Fortunately, there’s another alternative: consider installing a mesh WiFi system instead.

What is Mesh Wifi? It is a Whole Home WiFi system built to eliminate dead zones and to provide uninterrupted WiFi throughout your home.

Mesh system enables devices in your network to have faster speeds, greater coverage, and a more reliable connection. While traditional routers broadcast WiFi from a single point, mesh WiFi systems have multiple access points.

Easily expand your Home WiFi Coverage with Mesh WiFi from Unifi – You can now continue to enjoy smooth WiFi performance and throughput for gaming, video streaming and everything else at any corner of your home.

No matter the size of your room, there is a Mesh WiFi booster from Unifi that suits your needs, now available with unifi Home Fibre plans from 30Mbps up to 800Mbps.

There are two Mesh WiFi system offered by unifi, as below:

Deco M9 Plus (1 pair):

RM35/month, for 24 months (contract)

Expand Wi-Fi coverage up to 4,500sqft – eliminate weak signal areas once and for all!

Faster and reliable connection for up to 100 devices – the units work together to form one unified whole-home network with the same network name. Devices automatically switch between Decos as you move through your home for the fastest possible speeds.

3 years anti-virus license with Intrusion prevention system

Block inappropriate content and restrict time spent online

Assign priority to different online activities

Bringing all smart devices together in one easy-to-use app

In-app speed test to easily check Wi-Fi connectivity

Setup is easier than ever with the Deco app there to walk you through every step.

Deco M4 (1 pair):

RM15/month, for 24 months (contract)

Expand Wi-Fi coverage up to 3,800sqft – simply add more Deco M4 from unifi to the network anytime to increase coverage.

Fast and stable connections for multiple devices

Block inappropriate content and restrict time spent online

Deco can handle traffic from even the busiest of networks, providing lag-free connections for up to 100 devices.

Setup is easier than ever with the Deco app there to walk you through every step.

The additional fee of Mesh WiFi will be included in your existing unifi bill.

For unifi Home Fibre 800Mbps and 500Mbps customers, unifi is offering a pair of Mesh WiFi Deco M9 Plus worth RM999 for FREE, for a limited time only.

To sign up for the Mesh Wifi system from unifi, simple follow the steps below:

Visit this link

Click “I’m interested”. Register or Login to Digitalme. Select your unifi Service ID. Include your details for Mesh Wi-order. Acknowledge and tick the T&C and submit. Once your order successfully submitted, you will receive an email on your order details. Order will be delivered via courier within 7 days. Customers can then Self-Install the Mesh Wifi system based on the guidelines provided.

For more information, click this link to learn more on Mesh WiFi system from unifi.

