Feel the Power of Celcom Home Fibre™ with Super Speeds up to 500Mbps

Download your favourite movies in a snap, binge watch movies in Ultra-HD, stream the latest videos and rack up your high scores when gaming seamlessly.

Introducing Super Speeds @Home from Celcom Home Fibre™ – You can enjoy #SuperSpeedsatHome on multiple devices without ever having to fight over Internet with your family!

Celcom is now offering the best value, superfast, Unlimited High-Speed Home Internet at speeds of 500Mbps and 300Mbps, for the entire family to enjoy.

Enjoy the best home Internet experience with an introductory price offer of 500Mbps for only RM179/month and 300Mbps for only RM119/month, for the first 3 months (after RM21 rebate). This is one of the best Home Internet deals in town! Regular price is RM200/month for 500Mbps RM140/month for 300Mbps.

Home Fibre 300 Mbps

UNLIMITED Internet Quota #SuperSpeedsatHome

RM119/month (price after RM21/month rebate for the 1st 3-months, regular price RM140)

3-months, regular price RM140) 300Mbps Internet download speed

50Mbps Internet upload speed

FREE AX Router (for New Registration only)

24 months contract

FREE Standard Installation

Home Fibre 500 Mbps

UNLIMITED Internet Quota #SuperSpeedsatHome

RM179 (price after RM21/month rebate for the 1st 3-months, regular price RM200)

3-months, regular price RM200) 500Mbps Internet download speed

100Mbps Internet upload speed

FREE AX Router (for New Registration only)

24 months contract

FREE Standard Installation

Improved Wi-Fi experience with the Free AX10 router from Celcom:

Increase speed and efficiency of home network

More stable connections

Four antennas for better Wi-Fi coverage

Uses Beamforming Technology to focus Wi-Fi signals toward individual devices

It also supports wireless speed up to 1Gbps, support Smart Connect feature and provides encryptions for Secure Network, Parental Control Access Control & QoS.

Smooth Streaming with WiFi 6

Hassle-free Management with Tether App, remotely

How to get the Best Wi-Fi Experience? Here are some tips:

Choosing the right Wi-Fi frequency makes a big difference. A 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi gives you a better range but 5Ghz gives you the fastest speeds. Fret not, consult with the TechXpert during your Celcom Home Fibre™ installation for the best Wi-Fi connectivity at home.

Use the right device – Did you know that Wi-Fi 6 can support speeds up to 1Gbps? But you also need a device that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology to experience this kind of speeds.

Do a speedtest after Installation- Your internet experience may differ, depending on where you sit. Simply test at different areas of your home to find the most optimal location for your home office set-up.

Manage your Internet – Netflix, Youtube and other video streaming services can take a toll on your bandwidth. If you have an important online video meeting, make sure that the rest of the family is enjoying off-screen activities.

These are the things you and your family can do with unlimited high-speed internet with #CelcomHomeFibre during the new normal:

Super Game Speeds @Home – enjoy more seamless online gaming, less buffering, cloud gaming

– enjoy more seamless online gaming, less buffering, cloud gaming Super Stream Speeds @Home – stream Ultra HD quality videos, more seamless streaming and bingeing, download movies within a few minutes

– stream Ultra HD quality videos, more seamless streaming and bingeing, download movies within a few minutes Super Work Speeds @Home – More seamless video calls, easily share and transfer large amounts of data

– More seamless video calls, easily share and transfer large amounts of data Super Binge Speeds @Home – binge your favourites more seamlessly, from kpop drama, to the latest series

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with almost 13 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.