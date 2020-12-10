TIME Fibre Home Broadband now comes with Mesh WiFi & Upgraded Routers

New TIME Fibre Home Broadband customers will now be able to choose from two upgraded WiFi routers and a new Mesh WiFi solutions called OmniMesh.

OmniMesh is a home WiFi solution designed to blanket homes in WiFi over a single, seamless network. OmniMesh complements TIME Fibre Home Broadband by delivering strong and stable wireless connections to every corner of the home at consistent speeds for an enhanced indoor Internet experience, the Internet service provider said.

OmniMesh devices, when paired, up to a maximum 3 nodes, create a single complete mesh WiFi network for whole-home coverage by capturing and rebroadcasting wireless signals to hard-to-reach corners, without compromising on speed.

TIME’s solution to solve WiFi woes at home is built on the latest Smart WiFi technology that ensures everyone in the household gets connected to the strongest, fastest signal automatically.

TIME OmniMesh pricing for existing Fibre Home Broadband customers:

Essential Starter pack

RM169

1 unit of Huawei WA8021V5 mesh WiFi

Pair with existing Huawei HG8145V5 router (100Mbps & 500Mbps plan)

Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Warranty 2 years

Essential Booster pack

RM338 (free with renewed 24-months contract)

2 unit of Huawei WA8021V5 mesh WiFi

Pair with existing Huawei HG8145V5 router (100Mbps & 500Mbps plan)

Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Warranty 2 years

Essential Super pack

RM507 (RM169 with renewed 24-months contract)

3 unit of Huawei WA8021V5 mesh WiFi

Pair with existing Huawei HG8145V5 router (100Mbps & 500Mbps plan)

Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Warranty 2 years

Enhanced Starter pack

RM549

TP-Link EC440 router + 1 unit of TP-Link HC420 mesh WiFi

Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Warranty 2 years

Enhanced Booster pack

RM748

TP-Link EC440 router + 2 unit of TP-Link HC420 mesh WiFi

Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Warranty 2 years

Enhanced Super pack

RM947

TP-Link EC440 router + 3 unit of TP-Link HC420 mesh WiFi

Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Warranty 2 years

In addition to this, TIME said it has improved its ability to diagnose and troubleshoot WiFi connectivity issues more quickly and more accurately with the deployment of the Network Cloud Engine (NCE) management and analysis software in its network.

TIME is also introducing two new built in mesh-enabled Wifi routers: Huawei HG8145 for the 100Mbps and 500Mbps plans and TP-Link EC440 for the 1Gbps plan. Unlike traditional base routers that require one mesh node to be placed next to them in order to enable mesh WiFi capabilities, TIME’s base routers come with built-in mesh WiFi technology. This translates to an easy, more affordable mesh WiFi setup with fewer devices required for widespread coverage, it claims.

“We’re always upgrading our network and products to elevate the home Internet experience and deliver on our ‘Broadband Done Right’ promise. The launch of OmniMesh and the deployment of NCE enables us to give our customers a holistic quality of experience from daily usage to faster and better support,” said TJ Ang, Chief Technology Officer of TIME.

To commemorate this launch, TIME is running a “Free Mesh WiFi” promotion where 1Gbps subscribers will get a free Enhanced Starter pack. This offer is valid for a limited time only.