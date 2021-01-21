Celcom Cloud Suite for Enterprise customers, in partnership with Microsoft Malaysia

In collaboration with Microsoft Malaysia, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) introduces Celcom Cloud Suite, an enterprise-class cloud service that focuses on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).

As part of its Cloud Compute offerings, customers could use it as a virtual machine, run Windows Virtual Desktop, use Azure SQL and more.

Celcom said its cost efficient cloud-computing solution empowers enterprises with quick business optimisation processes as it is easy to deploy, provides flexibility for business owners to easily add-on products and features whenever needed, and supported by a 24/7 technical team. This service will also further reduce the need for additional IT resources, enhancing cost-effectiveness. It also facilitates remote working, as it is accessible to anyone within the enterprise, anywhere, anytime.

Celcom Enterprise Postpaid subscribers can customise and personalise their Celcom Cloud Suite based on various business requirements with the packages below:

Basic Package

Enables Micro to SMEs businesses to quickly and conveniently transform and enhance their businesses operations with cloud adoption, providing all its users with access to the cloud from anywhere and anytime, with the basic requirement from 50TB of storage and bandwidth of up to 100GB

Standard Package

Fits SMEs to Medium businesses that are looking to establish a competitive advantage in optimizing their businesses for Digital Transformation, Infrastructure modernization, and Seamless Storage Management with the requirement of system specifications based on the business needs from 450TB of storage and bandwidth of up to 100GB.

Pro & Pro Plus Packages

Tailored for larger organisations and businesses looking towards legacy storage systems without high capital expenses. Easier access to data from anywhere and anytime with Protech Corporate data that provides security, high availability and resiliency. Made for business usage requirement from 450TB, RAM of up to 64GB, temporary storage of up to 400GB and bandwidth of up to 100GB

Celcom did not reveal any pricing details however said that customers only pay for what they use.

A cloud storage service leveraging on Microsoft Blob Storage technology is also available as part of the Celcom Cloud Suite offerings, targeted to Celcom Enterprise Postpaid subscribers.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom as a strong digital advocate, consistently endeavours to enhance and accelerate digital adoptions amongst its customers. The telco also realizes that the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic would make it more pressing for businesses to adopt affordable digital solutions to ensure business sustainability.

“As the nation’s economic landscape strives to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, local businesses of multiple sizes are urgently looking for trusted and affordable digital solutions to optimise their business operations, especially when many are still implementing ‘work-from-home’ to ensure the safety of their employees. Upholding our role in supporting local businesses and providing innovative digital solutions such as Celcom Cloud Suite can greatly help businesses to thrive again throughout these challenging times.

“Combining Celcom’s widest LTE network coverage nationwide and our wide range of innovative offerings, we are more than ready to meet the digital needs of Malaysian enterprises. This partnership with Microsoft further elevates our capacity as a trusted digital solutions provider for businesses of all sizes, as we empower them with the capacity to accelerate digital adoption and digitally transform their business. From smaller brick and mortar businesses to larger enterprises, Celcom will always strive towards providing a ‘win-win-win’ situation, creating a sustainable digital ecosystem and benefit the rakyat and country,” he added.

Celcom and Microsoft are also collaborating in other initiatives, such as Celcom’s internal processes enhancement, as well as expansion plans for consumer products and services, including cloud services offering. In 2019, Celcom and Microsoft sealed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, aimed to accelerate Celcom’s shift to Cloud and re-imagine their work culture to better suit the digital needs in embracing 5G era.