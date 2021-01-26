Celcom announce 4 new Senior Management Appointments

4G mobile Telecommunications provider, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) has just announced several key senior management appointments within the company.

The Telco said this is in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen the company’s growth in managing and accelerating the telco’s transformation into the most inspiring digital organisation.

Datuk Kamal Khalid will join Celcom as Chief Corporate and Transformation Officer on 1 February 2021. He will provide leadership to the various corporate functions including legal, regulatory, societal development, sustainability, enterprise data governance and program management. Datuk Kamal brings with him over 25 years of experience and previously served as Group Managing Director for Media Prima Berhad until 31 March 2020.

Prior to joining Media Prima Berhad in 2009, Datuk Kamal was Head of Communications for the Prime Minister. He began his career in Bumiputra Merchant Bankers and then worked in various companies involved in technology and venture financing before joining the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange (now Bursa Malaysia) in July 1998.

Afizulazha Abdullah has been appointed as Celcom’s Chief Operating Officer (Technology) to provide overall leadership across the various technology functions. Afiz was previously the Managing Director of On-Site Services (OnSite) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of edotco Malaysia that focuses on delivering network managed services. edotco and Celcom are the subsidiaries of the Axiata Group.

Allan Bonke was appointed as Celcom’s Chief Commercial Officer to lead all revenue generating units “with focus on strengthening value proposition and competitiveness in the market.”

In addition, Pravind Menon was appointed as Head of Risk and Compliance on 4 January 2021. Pravind brings with him with over 20 years of experience in legal, ethics and compliance across various industries in Asia Pacific covering pharmaceutical, energy and fast-moving consumer goods industries. He was previously with Kimberly-Clark and Siemens Malaysia.

Commenting on the key appointments, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “Today’s announcement reflects Celcom’s continuous determination to bring the best talent locally and internationally, driving towards becoming a high-performing digital company that focuses on building a sustainable revenue and market share growth, while keeping the needs of the people close to heart. Amid the challenges of the pandemic, our digitalisation and transformation journey for all aspects of the business adopts the best practices of governance and compliance, enhancing our cyber security systems and always protecting customers’ data,” Idham said.