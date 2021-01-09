3 Reasons why I won’t sign up for Yes Kasi Up Postpaid and Prepaid Plans

Pure 4G mobile Telco, YTL Communications via its Yes mobile service recently launched a couple of prepaid and postpaid plans under its new campaign called ‘Kasi Up’.

The new Yes Kasi Up Postpaid 30 plan cost RM30 a month and comes with a free phone, under a 24-months contract. The Kasi Up Postpaid 49 plan cost RM49/month and comes with a 100GB Internet. There’s also a 24-months contract version of the Yes Kasi Up Postpaid 49 plan with no commitment fees for the 1st 6-months.

For Prepaid, the Yes Kasi Up Prepaid 15 plan cost RM15/month and comes with 10GB Internet, Kasi Up Prepaid 20 at RM20/month for 20GB Internet and Kasi Up Prepaid Unlimited at RM30/month for unlimited smartphone Internet with 7Mbps speeds, 9GB hotspot data.

While the new Yes Kasi Up prepaid and postpaid plans looks really interesting and tempting, here’s 3 major reasons why you don’t want to sign up with Yes 4G mobile plans (my personal review):

1. Poor Yes 4G Coverage

Yes prides itself on “Never get kicked down to 3G or 2G” however this is a major downside for the 4G-only mobile operator. If you can’t get a Yes 4G signal on your mobile phone, you are kicked down to a stone age era with no voice, SMS and Internet.

Here’s why Yes has the worst mobile coverage in Malaysia:

Yes 4G claims that it has 85% population coverage across the country since 2015, but even in 2021, you would still experience poor outdoor 4G LTE coverage – and you can’t fall back to 2G or 3G.

There’s no indoor coverage 98% of the time, based on my personal experience (the remaining 2% – you get Yes 4G signal inside YTL-owned buildings and around 2-3 malls). Its 2021, Yes says NO if you want to make calls, SMS or use Internet in major shopping malls (don’t expect them to fix this either, more on this further below).

No domestic roaming with other mobile Telcos – Yes 4G customers are left in the dark once there are not within the so called “85% nationwide coverage”. In comparison, to ensure that customers have basic access to mobile service over 90% of time, U Mobile has partnered with Maxis for 2G roaming while unifi Mobile partnered with Celcom for 3G roaming. If you are using Yes 4G be prepared for No 4G.

2. Useless Customer Service

Its very easy to make a complaint or give feedback via the MyYes app and the customer service people would normally respond within 1-2 working days – these are great.

But here are the things that you need to know about Yes customer service:

Fast to close complaints – Out of 6 network complaints I made since November 2019, all of it was marked closed in their 1st response. Impressive right? But none of it were truly resolved until today.

Inexperience human robots – If you are communicating with the Yes customer service team, expect a scripted response all the time. At one point, they even asked for the "indoor" GPS coordinates of Ampang Park LRT line and Masjid Jamek LRT – and they closed the complaint.

They complaint that you complaint too much – I brought up 4 different network complaints to SKMM Aduan and the Yes customer service representative said I am making too many complaints. As of today, about 6-months later, all these complaints to SKMM Aduan have been marked closed, but never resolved. Is there a higher power at Yes over SKMM?

3. Poor 4G Network Performance

Even if you do get strong Yes 4G signal on your smartphone, you will never be satisfied with its network performance.

The best speeds I usually get is around 20+Mbps, with high latency around 50ms during peak hours (20ms early in the morning). Don’t expect a good experience with the Yes 4G network:

Not smooth Whatsapp Calls – Due to high latency, your video and voice calls via Yes won’t be smooth.

Due to high latency, your video and voice calls via Yes won’t be smooth. Not suitable for mobile gaming – also due to poor latency

also due to poor latency Inconsistent speeds all day – Sometimes you get less than 10Mbps, sometimes over 20Mbps. On Band 20, expect speeds between 1-5Mbps. I never enjoyed upload speeds over 10Mbps.

Sometimes you get less than 10Mbps, sometimes over 20Mbps. On Band 20, expect speeds between 1-5Mbps. I never enjoyed upload speeds over 10Mbps. Inconsistent 4G+ Network – Yes operates on FDD Band 20, TDD Band 38 and Band 40 frequencies. From my experience, I have never enjoyed 3CA on the Yes 4G network. Most of the time, my 5CA compatible smartphone is either on a single band or if I am lucky, I get 2CA interband. In comparison to a similar network from unifi Mobile, I am able to get 2CA most of the time outdoor and speeds between 20Mbps to 45Mbps. Yes probably has the most outdated 4G network in Malaysia.

There also other things like the Yes 4G SIM does not work well on iPhones and Microsoft Surface Duo, among the phones that is supposedly compatible with the Yes network.

Check out the Yes Facebook page for more comments/complaints from disgruntled customers. Also don’t forget to count the number of “Angry” emotions that the Telco gets too.

If you are still interested to sign up for the Yes Kasi Up plans, it is best that you use it as a fixed mobile service at home, but don’t forget to get a prepaid SIM and test it out first before committing. Fyi, Yes says that the Kasi Up Postpaid and Prepaid Unlimited plan are for smartphone usage only – you are not supposed to use it in a 4G router or Mifi – or be prepared for your speeds to be throttled or account suspended.

Disclaimer: This is article is an opinion, written based on a personal experience. I have been using the Yes 4G service for about 2 years now and I plan to port out soon.

