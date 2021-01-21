JENDELA Phase 1 plan revised, MCMC calls for participation, again

On 20 November 2020, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) called for the submission of draft plans under the JENDELA Phase 1 initiative. However, about two months later, the regulator issued a new invitation on 15 January 2021, replacing the original invitation.

The new invitation to participate, if not revised again in the future, encompasses a scope of work that is divided into two (2) parts for the JENDELA Phase 1 initiative. Part 1 covers the installation of passive infrastructure, while Part 2 covers the installation of active infrastructure and the deployment of public cellular services. MCMC said interested licensees can opt to participate in either Part 1 or Part 2.

“The revised scope of work and eligibility criteria is meant to expedite implementation as it will allow a greater number of licensees to participate in this exercise, which covers 1,661 locations in 106 clusters nationwide,” it said in a statement.

The regulator added that, “The closing date for Registration of Interest is on 2 February 2021 and the submission of Draft Universal Service Plans by interested and eligible licensees are on 31 March 2021.”

As part of Phase 1 (2020-2022) of the multi-billion JENDELA project, MCMC said in September 2020 that it intends to achieve the following targets:

7.5 million premises passed for fixed broadband (HSBB)

96.9% 4G LTE coverage (MCMC said JENDELA will consider options on cost saving to meet the 96.9%)

35Mbps mobile broadband speeds

5G planing – infrastructure to be 5G-ready

To achieve the 96.9% 4G LTE coverage, some 940 new sites was expected be deployed by end of 2020, 4,589 sites to be upgraded to 4G by end of 2021 and another 1,661 new 4G sites to be deployed by end of 2022.

The deployment of the new 1,661 sites nationwide will be funded via the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund. The funds are contributed annually by the major Telecommunication companies in Malaysia.

In its original notice, MCMC said the new 1,661 sites will offer 2G and 4G services (3G networks in Malaysia will be shut down by the end of 2021). It will cover 12 states and one (1) Federal Territory in Malaysia:

Johor

Kedah

Kelantan

Melaka

Negeri Sembilan

Pahang

Perak

Pulau Pinang

Selangor

Terengganu

Sabah

Sarawak

Federal Territory of Labuan

Out of the 1,661 locations identified by the Malaysia communications regulator, a total of 1,020 locations or 61% are located in Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak respectively, whilst the remaining 641 locations or 39% are located in Peninsular Malaysia.

78.75% or 1,308 sites are located in rural and remote areas.

It also said all the Telco sites “will be fiberised as far as is possible” without providing any specific numbers.