KKMM Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi tests positive for COVID-19

The current Deputy Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (picture) tested positive for COVID-19. KKMM said he received the test result this morning following a screening on Monday, 11 January 2021.

In accordance with guidelines set by the Health Ministry, Datuk Zahidi has been taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor for further treatment, KKMM said.

Media statement from KKMM below: