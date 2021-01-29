MCMC will send Officers to attend Broadband Complaints within 24 hours

It has been reported that complaints related to broadband will receive immediate attention from the Malaysia communication regulator.

According to a report by Bernama, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will respond by sending its officers to areas facing broadband connectivity problems within 24 hours upon receiving the complaints.

Its chairman, Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said by doing so, MCMC could check and really look into the problems in the areas and also contact the complainants for further input.

“When we receive a complaint, it will also be brought to the attention of the service provider and, within three days after that, the service provider must report back to MCMC.

“If they fail to provide a report during that period, then they will be deemed to have violated the Mandatory Standards on Quality of Service and MCMC can sue the service provider,”

However it is unclear if the officers from MCMC will attend to selective or all broadband complaints. The media report also did not say if it has taken any legal action on service providers in the past.

In the First Quarter of 2019 (1Q19), between January and March 2019, MCMC said it received 10,878 complaints related to Telecommunications. For 2018, MCMC said it received 49,065 complaints from the public pertaining to the quality of telecommunication, postal, and courier services. 76% of these complaints are related to telecommunication.

However a report from Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) said it received only 11,615 complaints for the entire 2019. CFM is part of MCMC. Among the complaints include port availability for fibre broadband service, basic mobile coverage, slow 4G speeds, among others.

Total broadband subscription in the country was at 43.38 million in 2019 according to MCMC. This includes 2.95 million fixed broadband subscriptions and 40.43 million mobile broadband subscriptions.

In June 2019, 7 Malaysian Telecommunication (Telcos) companies and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) signed a pledge that should have delivered better customer service experience to Malaysian mobile consumers.