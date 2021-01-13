MCMC claims Twitter account Compromised, but Unauthorised Tweets dated in 2014

Social media users in Malaysia discovered old tweets from the official twitter account of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday containing offensive words.
The tweets posted in 2014 are said to be unauthorised. In a statement last night, MCMC was quick to point out that its Twitter account was compromised and now suspended (screenshot below).
MalaysianWireless notes that Twitter does not allow users to post backdated tweets on its platform.
Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today he instructed the KKMM secretary general (Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek) to conduct a comprehensive investigation from all angles, including the procedure for operating the Twitter account.
The Twitter account was created in 2013.
Meanwhile, on the 12 January 2021, prior to its Twitter account related announcement, MCMC reminded all parties, especially social media users, to be courteous and respectful when giving views and making any comments online, following the current developments related to the announcement of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO 2.0) and the Emergency Proclamation.
Official statements below.
Statement from MCMC (12 January 2021):
Susulan itu, akaun Twitter rasmi Suruhanjaya @SKMM_MCMC berkenaan telah digantung buat sementara waktu.
Orang ramai dinasihatkan agar tidak terpengaruh dengan hantaranhantaran mesej yang mencurigakan, jelik dan bersifat fitnah yang telah dimuat naik melalui akaun berkenaan, yang BUKAN dikeluarkan oleh pihak MCMC.[PDF]
Statement from KKMM Minister (13 January 2021):
Saya telah mengarahkan Ketua Setiausaha Kementerian Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) untuk menjalankan siasatan yang menyeluruh dari semua sudut, termasuk tatacara pengendalian akaun Twitter tersebut.
Sekiranya didapati berlakunya kesalahan, tindakan tegas akan diambil terhadap pihak yang bertanggungjawab, tidak kira sama ada mereka masih lagi berkhidmat di MCMC ataupun tidak. Kami di KKMM tidak akan berkompromi serta akan bertindak secara telus dalam menangani isu ini.
DATO’ SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH MENTERI KOMUNIKASI DAN MULTIMEDIA[PDF]