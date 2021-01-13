MCMC claims Twitter account Compromised, but Unauthorised Tweets dated in 2014

Social media users in Malaysia discovered old tweets from the official twitter account of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday containing offensive words.

The tweets posted in 2014 are said to be unauthorised. In a statement last night, MCMC was quick to point out that its Twitter account was compromised and now suspended (screenshot below).

MalaysianWireless notes that Twitter does not allow users to post backdated tweets on its platform.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today he instructed the KKMM secretary general (Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek) to conduct a comprehensive investigation from all angles, including the procedure for operating the Twitter account.

The Twitter account was created in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the 12 January 2021, prior to its Twitter account related announcement, MCMC reminded all parties, especially social media users, to be courteous and respectful when giving views and making any comments online, following the current developments related to the announcement of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO 2.0) and the Emergency Proclamation.

Official statements below.

Statement from MCMC (12 January 2021):

Suruhanjaya Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia (MCMC) ingin memaklumkan bahawa akaun Twitter rasmi Suruhanjaya @SKMM_MCMC telah diceroboh oleh pihak yang tidak bertanggungjawab. Suruhanjaya Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia (MCMC) ingin memaklumkan bahawa akaun Twitter rasmi Suruhanjaya @SKMM_MCMC telah diceroboh oleh pihak yang tidak bertanggungjawab. Susulan itu, akaun Twitter rasmi Suruhanjaya @SKMM_MCMC berkenaan telah digantung buat sementara waktu. Orang ramai dinasihatkan agar tidak terpengaruh dengan hantaranhantaran mesej yang mencurigakan, jelik dan bersifat fitnah yang telah dimuat naik melalui akaun berkenaan, yang BUKAN dikeluarkan oleh pihak MCMC. [PDF]

Statement from KKMM Minister (13 January 2021):