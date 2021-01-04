Five (5) Monthly Internet Plans with Unlimited Tethering/Hotspot on your PC

There are many unlimited Internet mobile plans out there in Malaysia today but most of these plans are restricted to smartphone usage only with limited data quota or extra cost for hotspot/tethering to your PC/computer/laptop and other devices.

In this article, we take a look at five (5) Monthly Unlimited Internet mobile plans from 3 Telcos without contract that gives you Unlimited Hotspot/Tethering with realistic Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

unifi Air Wireless Broadband Plan by Telekom Malaysia (TM)

There are two unifi Air wireless broadband plan from Telekom Malaysia: unifi Air SIM only plan without contract and unifi Air SIM+Device with 24-months contract.

For this article, we will focus at unifi Air SIM only postpaid plan without contract.

The unifi Air SIM only plan is pretty straight forward. It cost RM79 a month (excluding SST) and comes with high-speed wireless Internet access with unlimited Internet for all usage. Since there is no contract, customers may cancel anytime without any penalty from Telekom Malaysia (TM).

The broadband service runs on the unifi 4G LTE network and customers could use the SIM Card in a smartphone, 4G LTE router or a mobile hotspot router (Mifi). However the device must support the following 4G frequencies: TDD Band 40 and Band 38.

In terms of speeds, unifi Air claims to offer 4G LTE broadband speeds up to 20Mbps, depending on a number of factors.

Consumers can sign up for the service on the unifi website here. They can opt for the SIM card to be delivered to their home or choose to pick up at a TMPoint nationwide.

An upfront fee of RM100 applies.

unifi Bebas Prepaid by Telekom Malaysia (TM)

For a limited time, unifi is offering the Bebas Monthly Prepaid plan for RM35/month with unlimited Internet for all usage.

Bebas Prepaid Monthly

RM35/month (normal price: RM55)

Unlimited Data on Unifi 4G LTE network

Unlimited Hotspot

Tested speeds – around 7Mbps

Just like unifi Air, the unifi Bebas SIM Card can be used in any supported 4G devices, including 4G routers and Mifi with no usage limitation. The only difference is users on the unifi Air plan will enjoy faster Internet speeds.

Customers can subscribe to the Bebas Prepaid Monthly plan via the [email protected] app.

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited Internet Plans from Maxis

When Maxis first launched its Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited in June 2020, the company quietly imposed a 50GB limit a few days later, as part of its Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The monthly unlimited plans were originally restricted to smartphone usage only but Maxis is now allowing monthly tethering/hotspot usage at an additional RM5/month.

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM40/month with Unlimited Hotspot/Tethering



RM35/month (normal price RM38/month)

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Add-on Unlimited hotspot for RM5, speeds up to 3Mbps

50GB Fair Usage Policy

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM50/month with Unlimited Hotspot/Tethering

RM45/month (normal price RM48/month)

Unlimited Internet up to 6Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Add-on Unlimited hotspot for RM5, speeds up to 6Mbps

50GB Fair Usage Policy

Despite a 50GB monthly data limit on its so called “Truly Unlimited Internet” plans, we still think its reasonable to mention Hotlink in this article since usage is technically unlimited with speeds of 512Kbps once users hit the 50GB limit.

The Unlimited Hotspot add on at RM5/month will follow the base plan speed and its 50GB high speed FUP limit.

The Maxis Hotlink Prepaid starter pack cost RM40 on Lazada or it can be purchased at Maxis authorised stores nationwide.

Postpaid 150 Infinite Plan from Digi

Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite has been around 3-4 years now and its only available on the Digi website.

Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite comes with unlimited high speed Internet powered by the Digi 4G LTE network available nationwide. At RM150/month, we have seen some users reporting speeds over 10Mbps and up to 100Mbps using the right devices.

There’s no contract for this plan however you will have to purchase your own wireless broadband 4G router/device/smartphone to use the service.

Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite plan:

RM150/month

SIM-only Postpaid plan, get your own device

Unlimited High Speed Internet, no quota restrictions with “Infinite tethering”

Unlimited Voice Calls to local networks, supports VoLTE

Included 1,000 SMS to all networks

No contract

You can sign up for Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite plan on the Digi website.

Disclaimer: For more information, please visit the respective Telco websites.