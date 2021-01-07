TIME dotCom acquires controlling stake in AVM Cloud

TIME dotCom Berhad, a Telecommunication provider in Malaysia, has acquired a controlling stake in AVM Cloud Sdn. Bhd., a private cloud computing provider.

In a media statement, TIME dotCom said that this acquisition signals its efforts in accelerating the growth of cloud computing as the newest pillar of its business, alongside fixed line services, global network connectivity and data centres. With the inclusion of AVM Cloud in the TIME family, the company now possesses a full spectrum of product offerings that can meet the needs of its enterprise customers across the region.

With almost two decades of experience, AVM Cloud is a home-grown brand that was founded by 5 Malaysian entrepreneurs and has grown from strength to strength to count themselves as one of the leading VMware service providers in Southeast and North Asia.

TIME said it is excited to have found an entrepreneurially spirited business that encompasses the best that Malaysia has to offer. Over the past decade, AVM Cloud has established themselves in the industry in competing with and complementing global cloud service providers. The company now serves over 250 enterprise customers. AVM’s extensive product suite ranges from private cloud offerings to system integration services via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Integrated Global Solutions Sdn. Bhd.

“TIME is excited to grow cloud computing as the next pillar of our business. We believe we’ve found the right partners in AVM, considering their comprehensive product suite and customer base. We warmly welcome them to the TIME family and look forward to establishing a regional cloud business with them across ASEAN,” said Afzal Abdul Rahim, Commander-in-Chief of TIME.

“We are happy to have joined the TIME family as this has given AVM Cloud the opportunity to scale and grow and extend our products and services to the Group’s customer base. We also hope to capitalise on TIME’s regional footprint to grow a regional cloud business,” said David Chan, Chief Executive Officer of AVM Cloud.