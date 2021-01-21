U Mobile to offer 15GB Internet at RM20 for Students, born between 1999 and 2004

Effective 25 January 2021, from 6am onwards, U Mobile prepaid customers who are students in institutions of higher learning may subscribe to the 2021 SPM/STPM Special Data Package. The Internet package was previously offered only to students who are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysian (STPM) examinations in 2021.

With this change, individuals born between 1999 and 2004 are eligible to subscribe to this special data package which offers 15GB of high-speed data for 30 days for just RM20. Eligible U Mobile prepaid customers may subscribe via the MyUMobile app or by dialing *118*3*12*2#.

The Internet plan may be used for all purposes including to attend online classes, visit educational websites, browsing the web and social networking sites, hotspot/tethering and video/music streaming.

For students who need even more Internet, there can also enjoy extra 10GB add-on data for 14 days at just RM5, on top of the 2021 SPM/STPM Special Data Package.

U Mobile said this is part of a joint industry initiative, under the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (PERMAI) Assistance Package announced by the current Prime Minister of Malaysia on 18 January 2021.

According to the Government, the same Internet package will also be made available for purchase from Celcom, Digi, Maxis and unifi mobile. The offer will expire on 30 April 2021.

Additionally, U Mobile said it will extend the validity of its free daily 1GB offering for productivity and learning purposes to 30 April 2021. This free 1GB Internet quota is offered to all active U Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid customers. This change was also highlighted during the Prime Minister’s PERMAI announcement.

More information on the special data package will be available on this link effective 25 January 2021.