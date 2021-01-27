Save RM200 per year on Unlimited Data, Calls and SMS at RM59/month

Get your hands-on unlimited data, unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMS at just RM59/month – if you are an existing unifi Home Broadband customer. #unifiYourWorld

For a limited time only, unifi Home Broadband customers (unifi Fibre, unifi Lite or unifi Air) can enjoy huge savings of RM200 per year with the unifi Mobile 99 postpaid plan at just RM59/month, instead of RM99/month. It is the most affordable, value for money postpaid plan that you can get right now.

If you are not an existing unifi Home Broadband customer, fret not because you also get to enjoy the unifi Mobile 99 postpaid plan at just RM79/month and save RM240/year – for unlimited Data/Calls/SMS. Terms and condition apply.

unifi Mobile™ 99 Promotion:

RM59/month for existing unifi Home Broadband customers (Fibre, Lite (previously Streamyx), Air, wireless broadband). RM79/month for non- unifi Home Broadband customers.

Unlimited Data for smartphone

Unlimited SMS

Unlimited voice calls

Free 10GB Hotspot monthly for Tethering

Nationwide Mobile Coverage

No contract

Why you should sign up for unifi Mobile™ Now?

No bill shock – Your bill is always RM59 per month. If you are non-unifi customer, your bill is RM79 (Price excluding 6% SST and billable charges).

How to subscribe to unifi Mobile™?

Step 1 – Go to unifi Online Store at this link or myunifi app

For non-unifi Home Broadband customers, you may sign up for the unifi Mobile postpaid plan at this link.

Switch to unifi and enjoy ultimate mobile freedom now:

Keep your existing mobile number with RM0 activation fee

RM100 upfront payment waived

Nationwide Coverage

Hurry and sign up now. For a limited time only.

This article is brought to you by unifi.

As the nation’s enabler of connectivity, unifi champions the delivery of positive experiences to all Malaysians, from all walks of life, through products, services, and technologies that enable meaningful moments for everyone.

This brand promise calls for a shift in attitude and approach that focuses on designing our customers’ experiences based on the values that define them as people. This spirit propels our evolution as an organisation and solidifies our commitment to constantly facilitate digital adoption and create a converged lifestyle for all – across different backgrounds and income groups. This is our way forward to serve Malaysia and transform it into a truly Digital Nation.