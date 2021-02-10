Celcom provides Free WiFi for PPR Communities in 9 States

Communities in selected People’s Housing Projects (PPR) can now enjoy free WiFi from Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom). The Telecommunication provider also extended operating hours of Pusat Internet Komuniti (PIK) during these challenging times.

Focusing on students from B40 families within these communities, the free WiFi Internet connectivity aims to facilitate home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPr) due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Targeting primarily students sitting for SPM and STPM exams residing within 30 PPRs in nine states – Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, and Sabah, access to free WiFi is provisioned via Celcom Home Wireless until 30 April 2021. The service enables unlimited data usage for learning applications and online classroom sessions via applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Classroom, and Webex.

Celcom also extended its ‘Tuisyen Rakyat’ programme for students in selected PPRs to further support their learning preparations. The free online tuition classes for SPM candidates are conducted by experienced teachers covering key subjects, in collaboration with Planet Mahir, an online knowledge centre. Through the collaboration, Celcom and Planet Mahir recently organized a seminar for SPM candidates participated by students from PPR communities.

In addition, 24 Pusat Internet Komuniti (PIK) throughout Perlis, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah, managed by Celcom have extended its operating hours from 9am to 9pm daily, allowing students to utilize connectivity facilities within the PIKs for their online learning. This initiative will strictly adhere to the SOP issued by the Malaysian National Security Council aimed at curbing COVID-19 by allowing only a limited number of students into PIKs during each session.

The PPR community initiative is part of Celcom’s inclusive and nation building efforts in collaboration with the Malaysia Government, to provide communications relief to B40 students, as announced by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah in December last year.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said as Celcom continues to drive its inclusive and nation building values within today’s digital ecosystem, Celcom will always wholeheartedly support the government in assisting communities to adapt to the new norm, especially in ensuring the continuity of education for Malaysian children.

“The pandemic has not only impacted our lives today, but also greatly affected the welfare of many lower income households. We are happy to extend our support with the provision of free connectivity, ensuring that students will be able to continue with their education via home-based learning. With our widest network coverage in the country coupled with our technological expertise, Celcom is more than ready to deliver a sustainable digital ecosystem for Malaysians from all walks of life, leaving no one behind in this new norm,” Idham added.

Since March 2020, Celcom together with fellow industry players have been continuously supporting Malaysians working and learning from home, with the provision of free 1GB data daily until 30 April 2021, valid for 24 hours, on top of the consumers’ data subscription. In helping students who are preparing for their examinations, Celcom together with the Industry initiated a special data package for SPM and STPM candidates, as well as students in Higher Learning Institutions.

“Together with the Telecommunications Industry, Celcom continuously strives to achieve the nation’s digital ambitions via Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA). Our support to the PPR communities as well as various connectivity relief efforts for the rakyat, strongly demonstrates Celcom’s commitment and relentless efforts to ensure the welfare of Malaysians are protected, while being safe and always connected,” Idham said.