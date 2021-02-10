Free 1GB Internet from 5 Telcos will continue until 30 April 2021

The free 1GB daily Internet (total 30GB monthly Internet) for consumers will continue to be offered by 5 mobile service providers in Malaysia.

Telecommunications operators Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd , Maxis Berhad, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, and Telekom Malaysia Berhad through unifi Mobile, are continuously supporting the rakyat’s learning needs with free 1GB daily Internet, for learning and productivity tools as well as for news website browsing until 30 April 2021.

Since April 2020, all active Postpaid and Prepaid customers of these respective operators have been able to enjoy 30GB Productivity Internet per month, except for social media, gaming, video and music streaming, over and above customers’ monthly data allocation from their existing plans.

Customers are advised to refer to their respective operators for more information on how to access the daily free Internet offers and the list of services included.

Furthermore, Telcomunication operators will continue to support the rakyat at selected People’s Housing Projects (PPR) by providing free WiFi and extending operating hours of Pusat Internet Komuniti (PIK) during these challenging times. A total of 130 PPR and 54 PIK nationwide will focus on supporting students from B40 families with free connectivity that aims to facilitate Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In addition to the free 1GB daily Internet, the operators are also providing a special prepaid data pass for SPM and STPM students, as well as students in higher learning institutions. The prepaid data pass comes with 15GB Internet data a month for as low as RM20 per month and the passes are available for eligible students from 6 January 2021 until end of April 2021.

The joint industry initiatives are part of its continuous relief efforts driven together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia as well as the Permai Aid Package as recently announced by the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Telecommunication operators will also continue to offer free and unlimited access to a range of information-related apps and services to ensure Malaysians stay updated on the latest credible news on COVID-19. The list includes MySejahtera and MyTrace apps, and important health websites and hotlines such as the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) Hotline, Ministry of Health (MOH) and World Health Organization (WHO) websites, and more.

The announcement did not include YTL Communications, which was the only mobile Telco that did not offer the free 1GB Internet to its Yes 4G mobile customers.