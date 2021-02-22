Free Digi WiFi for Students in 12 PPR Communities in 5 States

Digi is now offering free WiFi service powered by its 4G network at 12 People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Perlis, Perak, Terengganu, Melaka, and Johor in its effort to help facilitate online learning for students among the B40 communities until the end of April 2021.

The Telco said the free internet access provided by Digi at PPR has enabled thousands of students to attend online classes through the government’s home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) programme.

In the last two months, Digi has had wireless routers installed at common facilities within the PPR vicinity, such as in the community library, office rooms, and even suraus, ensuring the B40 students have access to quality high-speed internet on Digi’s 4G network for uninterrupted online classroom sessions.

In addition, 11 Community Internet Centres (PIK) managed by Digi in Selangor, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Johor have also extended its operating hours from 9am to 9pm daily, allowing students to use the facilities and devices available in the PIK to further support their online learning needs, with strict adherence to safety standard operating procedures (SOP).

The PIK also provides students access to additional learning resources such as Jom Tuisyen, the leading e-learning platform in Malaysia, which contains a wide collection of multi-lingual interactive videos covering more than 180 core and elective subjects, closely following the syllabus set by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Since earlier this year, over 150 Jom Tuisyen sessions have been conducted at the PIK, benefiting close to 3,000 students preparing for SPM exams, Digi claims.

Since April last year, Digi has been providing all its customers free 1GB daily Internet for productivity and learning tools, over and above customers’ monthly data allocation from their existing plans.

In January this year, Digi introduced the Special Data Package for SPM, STPM students as well as students in higher-learning institution, offering 15GB of prepaid data passes per month for just RM20.

All these initiatives are part of Digi’s commitment to continuously support the government in providing connectivity relief to B40 households, as announced by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia recently.