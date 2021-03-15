5 New Digi Postpaid Plans from RM40/month, Unlimited Internet with Contract

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced its upgraded Digi Postpaid plans for 2021 starting from RM40/month and more Internet quota with 12-months contract.

The new Digi Postpaid plans now comes with a lot of options including free high speed Internet quota up 360GB a year, unlimited Internet for all usage including hotspot, Play & App store rebates, free 50GB monthly mobile broadband, 50% off family lines, discount on Digi Fibre subscription, among others.

Key details below:

Digi Postpaid 40

RM 40/month (no contract)

10GB Internet

Unlimited Calls to all network

SMS (All-net) at 10 sen/SMS

12-months contract with RM5 for 5GB a month

Digi Postpaid 60

RM 60/month (no contract)

25GB Internet

Unlimited Calls to all network

SMS (All-net) at 10 sen/SMS

Pick one with 12-months contract- Free 10GB Internet a month or RM5 Rebate for Play Store, App Store & EasyAdd or Roam Like Home at RM28/mth

Digi Postpaid 90

RM 90/month (no contract)

50GB Internet

Unlimited Calls to all network

300 SMS to all networks

SMS (All-net) at 10 sen/SMS

Pick one with 12-months contract- Free 20GB Internet a month or RM10 Rebate for Play Store, App Store & EasyAdd or Free Roam Like Home or Free 50GB Mobile Broadband sim

Digi Postpaid 120

RM 120/month (no contract)

65GB Internet

Unlimited Calls to all network

1000 SMS to all networks

SMS (All-net) at 10 sen/SMS

Pick one with 12-months contract- Free 30GB Internet a month or RM12 Rebate for Play Store, App Store & EasyAdd or Free Roam Like Home or Free 50GB Mobile Broadband sim

Digi Postpaid 150

RM 150/month (no contract)

85GB Internet

Unlimited Calls to all network

1000 SMS to all networks

SMS (All-net) at 10 sen/SMS

Pick one with 12-months contract- Free Unlimited GB + Hotpsot (up to 999GB) a month or RM15 Rebate for Play Store, App Store & EasyAdd or Free Roam Like Home or Free 50GB Mobile Broadband sim

According to Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer Praveen Rajan, this upgraded Digi Postpaid proposition comes at a relevant time. The arrival of vaccines in Malaysia is a sign of hope that the country can now focus on gradually opening up its domestic economy and recovering from the pandemic fall out. Digi is more than ready to be a reliable connectivity partner for all Malaysians – individuals, communities and businesses, reconnecting them with their family, friends and even business customers.

“Since we first started our postpaid service more than a decade ago, we have not stopped asking ourselves how and what can we do to help our customers stay connected to what matters most. With 3 million Malaysians already using Digi Postpaid, we are continuously curating feedback to enhance our services, and this new portfolio is a testament of what Digi has been known for throughout these years, which is to continuously bring simplicity and greater value to our customers,” said Praveen.

