MCMC wants to deploy Satellite Broadband Service at 839 locations nationwide

Some 839 locations nationwide in Malaysia are expected to get free WiFi service at an average speeds of 35Mbps this year, powered by Satellite broadband.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued an invitation for the installation and provisioning of broadband access services via satellite at 839 locations nationwide in Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak.

MCMC said, “These locations comprise of Orang Asli settlements in Peninsular Malaysia, and remote areas in Sabah and Sarawak where the provisioning of public cellular services and mobile broadband will take a considerable time to deploy, given the consideration of population density and geographical terrain. Peninsular Malaysia has 178 locations (21%), whilst Sabah has 138 locations (17%) and Sarawak has 523 locations (62%).”

“This service, which is expected to be successfully deployed by October 2021 this year, serves as an expedient solution for connectivity while waiting for the completion of permanent solutions. The population at each location will get to enjoy free WiFi at an average speed of 35Mbps. This is yet another initiative under JENDELA to expand coverage nationwide, complementing earlier announcements,” it added.

“All eligible and interested Licensees can register their interest and submit draft universal service plans under Regulation 5 of the Communications and Multimedia (Universal Service Provision) Regulations 2002.”

As part of Phase 1 (2020-2022) of the multi-billion JENDELA project, MCMC said in September 2020 that it intends to achieve the following targets:

7.5 million premises passed for fixed broadband (HSBB)

96.9% 4G LTE coverage (MCMC said JENDELA will consider options on cost saving to meet the 96.9%)

35Mbps mobile broadband speeds

5G planing – infrastructure to be 5G-ready

MCMC recently called for the submission of draft plans under the JENDELA Phase 1 initiative in January 2021, replacing its original invitation in November 2020. JENDELA Phase 1 initiative is divided in two part. Part 1 covers the installation of passive infrastructure, while Part 2 covers the installation of active infrastructure and the deployment of public cellular services.