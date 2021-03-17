Tan Sri Jamaludin appointed to Axiata Advisory Panel

Given the global extent of Axiata Group Berhad’s (“Axiata” or “the Group”) expanding operations set against the increasingly complex business and geopolitical environment, the Axiata Board has recently approved the establishment of the Axiata Advisory Panel (“AAP”). The AAP, in complementing the value, skillsets and experience of the Board, serves to assist its directors in assessing and understanding evolving key and complex issues relating to Axiata’s operations across its geographical footprint.

As independent industry experts recognised for their extensive experience, knowledge and achievements in industry, business and public services, Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim and Bapak Gita Irawan Wirjawan are well placed for the Axiata Board to tap on their unique strengths and contributions.

Prior to his retirement on 31 December 2020, Tan Sri Jamaludin helmed Axiata for over 12 years as its President & Group CEO as well as took on numerous Board positions within the Group, chief among them as Chairman of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Board member of PT XL Axiata in Indonesia. He served as a Board member of GSMA, the world’s biggest Mobile Association for six two-year terms (2003 – 2020) and was appointed Deputy Chairman in 2014. In March 2020, Tan Sri Jamaludin was appointed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia as a member of the country’s Economic Action Council. In November 2020, the Prime Minister also appointed him as a member of Malaysia’s Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council.

As former Minister of Trade for Indonesia in 2011 under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Bapak Gita had also taken on the role as Chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board of Indonesia. He is the Chairman of Ancora Group, a leading private equity firm which he founded in 2007 and currently heads the Badminton Association of Indonesia.

Axiata’s Chairman, Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid said: “The Axiata Board is honoured to welcome Tan Sri Jamaludin and Bapak Gita as inaugural members of the Advisory Panel, fully recognising their phenomenal perspectives, understanding and relationships fostered from decades of involvement and participation at highest levels of corporate and public life.”

“Jamal’s insights and guidance in the telecommunications industry and digital economy is particularly opportune as Axiata makes headway in realising our ambitions to be the next generation digital champion. Exceedingly familiar with the Group as a whole, the Board is grateful to have Jamal return to the fold, to contribute to the company in this capacity.”

“As our previous Axiata Board member, Bapak Gita comes with impressive achievements across various industry and public sector roles. We look forward to seeking his advice and support primarily on matters relating to Axiata’s operations in Indonesia as the Group navigates business, market, geopolitical and stakeholder relationships impacting one of Axiata’s core investments.”

Axiata’s President & Group CEO, Dato’ Izzaddin Idris said: “Working alongside the Axiata Board, we have no doubt Tan Sri Jamaludin and Bapak Gita as erstwhile industry, business and public icons will ensure we remain competitive, focused and visionary in how we chart our path forward. As we seek new growth opportunities and expand our business portfolio in high growth footprint markets and beyond, their unique insights and varied experiences bode well for the Board and management in securing Axiata’s long-term growth.”