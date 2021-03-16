ULTRA Unlimited Wireless Broadband for Work & Play, from RM34/mth

As part of its commitment to help Malaysians unleash their unlimited potential by making quality connectivity affordable, U Mobile has introduced a new range of Ultra Unlimited Wireless Broadband plans, perfect for work, study & play.

The four new Ultra Unlimited Wireless Broadband plans are: WB48 Study Plan, WB68 Work Plan, WB88 Work & Play Plan and WB128 Max Plan.

Depending on your needs, you can enjoy unlimited data for popular learning, productivity & gaming apps from the new Ultra Unlimited Broadband plans. These apps include Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Office 365 apps, Mobile Legends, Call Of Duty, Shopee, Lazada & more. On top of all these, get an additional base quota as high as 150GB/month for all purpose usage. No contract and no fuss.

Here’s a quick comparison. The WB88 Work & Play Plan comes with UNLIMITED usage for a long list of apps related to Learning, Productivity, Fun & Games. Meanwhile, Telco D gives you a 40GB streaming data while Telco C’s extra data is only limited to video and music. Above all, why pay so much for something so little – Unlimited vs Limited? With U Mobile, not only there’s no contract, you can use your favourite apps for as much as you want at a super affordable monthly rate!

The best part? Eligible new/existing U Mobile customers of Giler Unlimited GX68 & Unlimited HERO P79, P99 & P139 postpaid plans can enjoy 50% off on WB68 plans and above starting from just RM34/month, only for a super limited time. Visit the U Mobile website here.

Need a high-speed MiFi modem? Get a modem to go with your awesome broadband plan for RM299, without any contract. The HUAWEI E5577-321 supports download speeds up to 150Mbps, up to 16 users on Wifi with a long battery life of 12 hours.

These new Ultra Unlimited Wireless Broadband plans are truly a plug-and-play solution with no contract or home installation required. Just subscribe, connect to a MiFi modem, and you are ready to go online.

Sign up now, for a limited time only. Start here.

Terms and Conditions apply.

This article is brought to you by U Mobile.

