Celcom has the Highest number of Network Complaints past 6 months – MCMC

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed in its 2nd Quarterly JENDELA report (7 April 2021) that Celcom Axiata has the highest number of network complaints from consumers, for the past 6 months.

For the month of October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, the total number of network related complaints (by Telco) recorded by MCMC are as below:

Celcom – 23056 Maxis – 14341 Digi – 13937 Telekom Malaysia (TM) – 9164 (unifi broadband and mobile) U Mobile – 6917 TIME dotCom – 3356

MCMC did not reveal any numbers (network complaints) on YTL Communications (Yes4G), one of the 6 major mobile operator in Malaysia, said to have 85% 4G coverage across Malaysia.

The communications regulator also revealed the number of complaints from 50 district, from January – March 2021. The top 10 as below:

Johor Bahru: 2387 Petaling: 2303 Kuala Lumpur: 1888 Seremban: 1581 Klang: 1428 Kuching: 1132 Kuantan: 1109 Kuala Selangor: 998 Kuala Langat: 882 Kota Baharu: 864

Among the category of network complaints, poor 4G LTE coverage remains the highest number of complaints from consumers, despite the 4G population coverage is said to be at 91.8% (as of 2020) in Malaysia, according to Communications and Multimedia Minister Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah and the MCMC.

MCMC said it recorded a total of 54538 complaints on network matters alone from January to March 2021 this year. During this period, there were 29495 complaints related to poor 4G LTE coverage, 8908 complaints related to zero 4G coverage, 3812 complaints on service disruption, 2066 complaints on poor 3G coverage and 2245 complaints on connection speed. There are another 8012 network related complaints but not detailed by MCMC in its report.

A random network test of Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile were conducted by MCMC at 7 major location in the country. Among the result as following:

Penang, lowest network quality: Celcom & U Mobile



Johor Bahru, lowest network quality: Celcom

Kuantan, lowest network quality: Maxis and U Mobile

Pusat Bandaraya Kuantan, lowest network quality: Maxis & U Mobile



Kota Kinabalu, lowest network quality: Celcom & Maxis



Labuan, lowest network quality: Maxis, Celcom and Digi



Kuching, lowest network quality: Celcom, Maxis and Digi

MCMC did not reveal any network test result for unifi Mobile and Yes4G in the JENDELA report.