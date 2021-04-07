Celcom MAX: Fibre & Mobile Plan single bill, with RM21 Monthly Savings

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced its all-new convergence offering – Celcom MAX, a new 24-months contract plan combining home fibre broadband and postpaid in a single bill.

The all-new Celcom MAX starts from RM179 per month and includes a lifetime savings of RM21 every month. Furthermore, starting 6th April until 9th April 2021, the first 100 customers who sign up with Celcom MAX 100Mbps plan or higher will enjoy a free 1-month bill waiver.

Celcom MAX plans:

Celcom MAX Internet Plan Home Fibre 100Mbps Home Fibre

300Mbps Home Fibre

500Mbps Home Fibre

1Gbps Download 100Mbps 300Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Upload 50Mbps 50Mbps 100Mbps 200Mbps Celcom Home Fibre + Celcom MEGA (from RM80 monthly plan) RM179 RM199 RM259 RM279 Celcom Home Fibre

(24 months contract) RM99 RM119 RM179 RM199 Celcom MEGA Celcom MEGA Plan RM80 & above

Unlimited calls to all networks | RM0.20 per SMS Internet Quota Unlimited Home Fibre Internet Router Free AX Router

(for new Home Fibre registration only) Celcom Mesh Wi-Fi RM25 per month (per pair) Free 1 pair OTT Content Normal Price Free 6 Months for IQIYI or iflix Add-On Savings on Sharp TV and Microsoft Surface LTE

Customers can also opt for an additional Celcom Mesh WiFi for RM25 per pair (2 units) for 24 months, utilising mesh technology to expand their home WiFi and cover locations with a weak WiFi, reducing signal weak spots and dead zones.

For households that frequently utilise Internet across multiple devices at the same time, customers can opt for Celcom MAX 500Mbps, Celcom’s Home Fibre (RM179) and Celcom MEGA (RM80) postpaid plan for RM259 per month, which includes a pair of Free Mesh WiFi units and unlimited access to entertainment content from IQIYI or iflix for 6 months.

In addition, Celcom MAX also offers all new customers with a limited-time promotion of discounts up to 50% on devices. Customers can work, learn and play with the latest devices in the market, such as a 60-inch Sharp TV (RM2400), Microsoft Surface Pro X 256GB LTE (RM5800) or Surface Go 2 128GB LTE (RM3400) both with Type Cover, when they subscribe to any Celcom MAX plans.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said more and more Malaysians are engaging within today’s digital ecosystem, rapidly evolving the way we work, learn, relax and play. Internet connectivity has become a necessity in most of our daily activities and lifestyles, whether we are at home or out and about.

“The all-new Celcom MAX™ is the one-stop home and mobile solution that is specially designed to meet the needs of our customers. Offering seamless, reliable and consistent Internet experience anytime, Malaysians of all walks of life can maximise their unique digital lifestyles by attending online meetings, classes, stream entertainment videos, play games online or even just to browse the web for the latest information.

“Celcom MAX™ is also perfect for any family household and of any size, as our various affordable packages and plans offer customers great lifetime savings and the best value for connectivity within their homes. Our customers and their family members can continue to remain indoors while staying safe, being productive, entertained or connected with their latest devices and content, with their loved ones,” Idham said.

