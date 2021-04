KKMM Minister says that Malaysia 4G Coverage at 91.8%, speeds at 25Mbps

Malaysia 4G population coverage is currently at 91.8% according to a recent statement made by the Communications and Multimedia Minister Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah.

The Communication Minister also said that the current mobile broadband speed in Malaysia is at 25Mbps.

In his statement, the Minister said that Phase 1 of the multi-billion JENDELA project will improve 4G population coverage from 91.8% currently to 96.9%, while mobile broadband speeds will be increased from 25Mbps to 35Mbps.

However, he did not say how the 4G coverage were measured or the actual 4G coverage in Malaysia without taking into account the population numbers. The 4G speed stated by the Minister was not measured by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) but based from a third party measurement by United States-based Ookla. As of February 2021, the latest report from Ookla revealed that the average mobile download speeds in Malaysia was 23.72Mbps, upload speeds at 10.94Mbps, with a latency of 34ms, ranking 88 globally, worse than Philippines, Vietnam and much slower than Bosnia and Herzegovina.

MalaysianWireless observed on social media platforms that complaints on poor 4G coverage and slow 4G Internet speeds remains high in Malaysia. The Minister also appears to be satisfied with the current developments of JENDELA but he did not reveal any statistic related to user satisfaction of 4G service in Malaysia.

Full media statement by the Minister of Communication below (only available in Bahasa Malaysia):