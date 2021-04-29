KKMM Minister tested COVID-19 Positive, under Quarantine

The Communications and Multimedia Minister Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to his Ministry.
Dato’ Saifuddin has yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine according to Ministry spokesperson. Last month, he expressed his intention to take the Covid-19 vaccine together with media practitioners.
“I don’t know (the date), it’s really up to the schedule. By right, I should have been vaccinated by now but I requested for Sinovac and to take it together with the journalists,” he told reporters in March 2021.
All member of Parliament (MP) including the Ministers are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of April 2021. Most of the MPs have already received the first shot of the vaccine.
In January 2021, Deputy Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin also tested positive for COVID-19 but has now recovered.
Full Media Statement from KKMM below:
KEPUTUSAN UJIAN SARINGAN POSITIF COVID-19
Menteri Komunikasi dan Multimedia, YB Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah telah disahkan positif COVID-19 setelah mendapat keputusan ujian saringan pada malam tadi (28 April 2021).
Sehubungan dengan itu, YB Dato’ Saifuddin akan menjalani tempoh kuarantin mengikut saranan dan pemantauan rapi oleh pihak Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM). Buat masa ini, beliau sedang menjalani kuarantin di rumah sementara menunggu kemasukan ke wad di hospital.
Sepanjang tempoh rawatan dan kuarantin, YB Dato’ Saifuddin akan terus memantau dan memastikan segala urusan Kementerian berjalan dengan lancar.
YB Dato’ Saifuddin mengucapkan terima kasih kepada semua pihak yang telah mendoakan kesembuhan beliau dan memohon maaf di atas kesulitan yang timbul akibat daripada situasi ini.
Pejabat Menteri
Kementerian Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia
29 April 2021