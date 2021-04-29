KKMM Minister tested COVID-19 Positive, under Quarantine

The Communications and Multimedia Minister Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to his Ministry.

Dato’ Saifuddin has yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine according to Ministry spokesperson. Last month, he expressed his intention to take the Covid-19 vaccine together with media practitioners.

“I don’t know (the date), it’s really up to the schedule. By right, I should have been vaccinated by now but I requested for Sinovac and to take it together with the journalists,” he told reporters in March 2021.

All member of Parliament (MP) including the Ministers are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of April 2021. Most of the MPs have already received the first shot of the vaccine.

In January 2021, Deputy Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin also tested positive for COVID-19 but has now recovered.

