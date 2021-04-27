Telekom Malaysia (TM) Paid about RM4.7 million to Group CEOs in 2020

Telekom Malaysia (TM) Group CEOs were paid around RM4.7 million in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its 2020 annual report released yesterday.

In 2020, Telekom Malaysia had two Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEOs): Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin and Imri Mokhtar.

Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin resigned in July 2020 and was replaced by Imri Mokhtar in August 2020.

Both GCEOs are also the Managing Director (MD) of the Group.

From January to July 2020, Dato’ Noor Kamarul was paid a total of RM3,689,125.22 (approximately RM3.69 million) while Imri Mokhtar was paid RM999,706.87 (close to RM1 million) over a period of just 5-months, from August-December 2020. Both these payments include allowance, benefits, salary and “variable pay”.

The breakdown of payments (from August to December 2020) made to Imri Mokhtar include a salary of RM803,334.75, variable pay of RM130,000.00, car allowance of RM25,000.00 and benefits in kind of RM41,372.12.

The payments made to Dato’ Noor Kamarul from January-July 2020 include a salary of RM980,561.80, variable pay of RM2,608,582.53, car allowance of RM35,000.00 and benefits in kind of RM64,980.89.

Other Telekom Malaysia Directors (apart of MD/GCEO) were paid a total of RM4,922,406.83 (RM4.92 million) in 2020. The highest paid in this list were Balasingham A. Namasiwayam (RM781,400.85), Tunku Afwida Tunku Dato’ A.Malek (RM750,119.15) and Hisham Zainal Mokhtar (RM632,983.35).

Rosli Man who resigned as Chairman of Telekom Malaysia in May 2020 was paid a total of RM301,251.47.

TM has over 21,000 employees (Warga TM), comprising 52.5% non-executives and 47.5% executives. It said that Women represents 27% of the Board members and 27.5% of the management positions.

The Government-linked national Telecommunication company also revealed the breakdown of its employees by race, mainly Malay (18,794 employees), ‘Lain-lain’ (1,476) followed by Chinese (920) and Indian (588).

Quick Facts on Telekom Malaysia (TM) in 2020:

Over 21,000 employees (Warga TM), with over 52.5% non-executives, 47.5% executives. 27% of the Board members are women and 27.5% of the management positions.

8,304 warga TM are union members

Spent RM11.8 million for Employee Training & Development

Breakdown of TM employees by race: Malay (18,794), Chinese (920), Indian (588), Lain-lain (1,476)

Warga TM submitted 237,416 overtime claims online, on average 3,886 monthly.

Has close to 20 subsidiaries

2.3 million total broadband subscribers.

1.78 million unifi customers out of 2.7 million homes wired. 1.6 million unifi TV subscribers. About 400,000 unifi SME customers.

Over 700,000 unifi mobile postpaid subscribers

13,000 customers in the enterprise and public sectors

142 local wholesale customers, 522 International customers

Has got 9 data centres, taking up a space of 200,000 sqft. 2 certified as Tier III, 1 certified TIA-942 Rated 3.

Domestic fibre cable stretching over 600,000km. Malaysia cable landing stations: 2 International, 2 International and Domestic, 5 Domestic. 9 PoPs (point-of presence).

Access to to 30 submarine cable system, over 300,000km globally. 28 Pops (point-of presence), 66 CDN (content delivery network) nodes worldwide.

Has got 6 regional offices globally – Australia, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States.

Paid RM539.6 million in dividend

Invested RM65 million in Research & Development

Contributed RM1.94 billion to suppliers.

Paid only 80,463,000 (RM80 million) in Network sharing charges using Domestic Roaming and Multi Operator Core Network by Celcom to Webe Digital Sdn Bhd.

Conducted 50 internal audits

Average cable restoration time: 8 hours 57 minutes

Average downtime/connectivity disruptions: 13 hours 51 minutes

Average Network Latency: 14.28 ms

Identified a total of 2,229 copper network cable theft nationwide. From this total, 14 cases have been successfully resolved with the arrest and prosecution of the suspect in the cable theft case.

Over RM2 million in cash contributed to the Government’s COVID-19 Fund.

Received 47 complaints of corruption-related offences, misconduct and malpractice. These cases include bribery, false claims, abuse of power, conflict of interest, fraud, and negligence. 7 complaints are still being investigated and brought forward to 2021.

[Download PDF: Part 1, 2, 3] – Telekom Malaysia 2020 Annual Report