MCMC is disappointed with Facebook, Twitter & Telegram

Social media and messaging platforms are said to be slow in dealing with the issue of fake accounts, especially those used for fraudulent purposes in Malaysia.

In a media statement yesterday, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that it was disappointed with Faceboook, Twitter and Telegram, for not acting swiftly on reports made against fake accounts. Other social platform that was mentioned include Instagram and Whatsapp, both part of Facebook.

Fake accounts are basically accounts created to impersonate and misuse the identities of individuals or other entities.

However, MCMC only made the statement in Bahasa Malaysia despite the content of the statement is targeted to a list of global, English-speaking companies that operates mainly from outside of Malaysia.

The regulator is also advising users to be responsible and vigilant when using the Internet.

