Tower Company Asiaspace acquired, now called EdgePoint Towers

Late last month, EdgePoint Holdco Pte Ltd (EdgePoint) announced its acquisition of Asiaspace Sdn Bhd, which has subsequently been renamed EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd.

EdgePoint Holdco Pte Ltd (EdgePoint) is backed by United States-based Digital Colony, a leading global investment firm, managing a US$32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners. EdgePoint Holdco Pte Ltd was incorporated late last year and currently based in Singapore.

Meanwhile Asiaspace Sdn Bhd was a subsidiary of Asiaspace Broadband Sdn Bhd, a telecoms tower company that owns 178 Telco towers across Malaysia. Asiaspace Broadband Sdn Bhd was awarded a 30Mhz spectrum in the 2.3Ghz frequency for the purpose of offering broadband service to consumers. However the spectrum is now being leased to YTL Communications (YTLC) since 2012.

With this acquisition of 178 telecoms towers, EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd will be EdgePoint’s new operating entity in Malaysia, servicing the telecommunications infrastructure needs of mobile network operators across the country.

“Asiaspace is known as a trailblazer in the telecommunications infrastructure industry and we are pleased to further build on this foundation through the acquisition. With these towers in Malaysia, coupled with our growth in Indonesia, we have further strengthened our ability to access opportunities and enhance our foothold in ASEAN. As we continue to fulfil our commitment to provide future-ready infrastructure to businesses across the region, we look forward to working with industry stakeholders here in Malaysia to deliver on the nation’s connectivity aspirations,” said Suresh Sidhu, CEO of EdgePoint.

Suresh Sidhu was formerly the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Edotco Group Sdn Bhd., a major Telco tower and instrastucture company in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Datuk Abdul Ghani Abdullah, the founder of Asiaspace Sdn Bhd and Director of Asiaspace Broadband Sdn Bhd said: “We are happy to see the legacy of Asiaspace’s work in Malaysia becoming part of EdgePoint’s dynamic vision for the future of telecommunications infrastructure. We were one of the early players in this sector – being the first company in Malaysia to provide a common sharing service for telecommunications infrastructure, laying the groundwork for a connected nation and bearing witness to the ever expanding necessity of telecommunications infrastructure in an increasingly digitised world. We wish EdgePoint much success as they continue to advance connectivity in Malaysia and in ASEAN.”