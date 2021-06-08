Astro launches Sooka, a new streaming app for Sports & Entertainment

MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd, or better known as ASTRO, a satellite TV operator in Malaysia, has just announced sooka, a new video streaming service that offers sports and entertainment contents.

Inspired by the Malay word ‘suka’, meaning “to like”, ASTRO said sooka focuses on aggregating and curating content such as live global sports action, Malaysian dramas and entertainment programmes, and sooka exclusives and originals that resonates with millennials on a mobile-based streaming platform.

At launch, consumers will be able to enjoy the following array of content from sooka:

Live sports action, such as UEFA EURO 2020, BWF World Championships, English Premier League, Moto GP, Formula 1 Championships, Wimbledon Grand Slam, and more.

The best of Malaysian entertainment, comprising of a wide selection of local Malay dramas and movies such as Projek: Anchor SPM, Rindu Awak Separuh Nyawa, Jebat, Scammer, The Maid, Ahli Bapak-Bapak Club, and Curi-curi Cinta.

sooka exclusives and upcoming originals, such as Hantu Bonceng 2.0, Hawa, and PHD Muzik.

sooka offers paid and limited free contents.

In addition to the free tier, sooka also offers two paid plans – VIP+Sports plan (priced at RM41.90 per month, with current promotion of RM15.90 per month until 7 July 2021) for avid sports fans to experience unlimited and first-hand access to live sports actions; and VIP Entertainment plan (priced at RM15.90 per month) that unlocks the best Malaysian entertainment content from local dramas, variety shows and movies, as well as sooka exclusives and originals.

In conjunction with UEFA EURO 2020, sooka launched a special promotion for its VIP+Sports plan at an introductory price of RM15.90 per month starting 8 June 2021, enabling sports enthusiasts to enjoy all 51 UEFA EURO 2020 live matches, and other ground-breaking live sports actions, alongside much-loved Malaysian entertainment and local exclusives and originals. Alternatively, users who are interested in only watching their favourite teams can purchase single UEFA EURO 2020 passes at only RM7.90 per match.

Emarina Mohd Kamal, Head of Programming, sooka, said: “sooka comes at a time where users today embrace a mobile-first lifestyle and as such are attuned to consuming content online. The shift in viewing trends had consumers rapidly embracing the ‘new normal’ digital lifestyle, and great content has become a vital digital asset. It is of no surprise that they are reliant on their smartphones and active on social media, and constantly search for great content that they can consume on-the-go immediately from their mobile devices. sooka’s content is curated for this immediate consumption, at affordable price points and simple plans, and we invite all millennials to try sooka.”

Emarina explained: “sooka’s main differentiator is our ability to deliver live sports streaming for passionate fans to enjoy on their mobile devices, enabling them to get their sports ‘fix’ anytime, anywhere. We have a strong sports content line up until year end and will continue to strengthen our sports proposition, so we can continue to bring the best to Malaysian sports fans.

“In addition, we are thrilled to offer a deep, current and curated library of premium Malay day-date drama series, movies, LIVE variety and entertainment plus Chinese and Indian shows to satisfy local viewing preferences. We are also working with the industry’s best creators and production houses to create fresh and engaging originals specifically targeted at millennials, so expect to see more of these in the months to come.”

