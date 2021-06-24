Yoodo: RM20 for 20GB Internet is back & new RM5 for 80GB Prihatin Pass

Yoodo, a digital mobile service from Celcom Axiata, is bringing back the promotional 20GB Internet data for RM20 after it stopped offering it late last year.

This limited time offer will replace the Double Special Extra promotion, which ended on 22 June 2021.

“This year, we’ve been on a mission to give our users exactly what they want,” shared Chow Tuck Mun, Head of Yoodo. “We’re extremely happy to bring back an often-requested package for our users. The 20GB for RM20 offering is available for all beginning 23 June 2021.”

The Telco also announced a new Prihatin Pass for eligible users who are part of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) and Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH). These users can now enjoy up to 80GB high speed Internet at RM5 per month. Eligible users will first need to purchase the 20GB Prihatin Pass for RM5 and then will be able to redeem a 2GB Daily Prihatin Pass everyday, for 30 days (total 60GB).

“The highspeed data can benefit you whether you’re working from home, studying, or simply marketing your business online. Yoodo is glad to offer the Prihatin Pass to help you complete your tasks and save more money in one go.”

“We strongly encourage all users to check their eligibility and register for the pass, simply through the Yoodo app and take advantage of this offering.,” continued Tuck Mun. “As we find ourselves in an extended Movement Control Order, we’re even more reliant on internet to stay connected with each other or carry our daily tasks. Yoodo is here to help you stay connected always.”

Successful users can access the Prihatin Pass for 12 consecutive months until 31 July 2022, which is the offering’s final redemption date.

Jaringan Prihatin is an initiative overseen by the Ministry of Finance and launched by the Malaysian Government to help eligible Malaysians stay connected with internet offerings thanks to an overall fund of RM1.5 billion.

For more information, visit the Yoodo website.