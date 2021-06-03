ZTE 5G Network Products successfully passed Security Test by GSMA

3 June 2021, Shenzhen, China – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has passed GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) evaluation for its 5G NR gNodeB and seven 5GC network devices. The results have been officially announced on the GSMA website.

ZTE successfully passed the security audit for its development and product lifecycle processes in June 2020, and then the company carried out the NESAS security tests on its 5G network products in accordance with security standards defined in Security Assurance Specifications (SCAS) by 3GPP in March, 2021.

SGS Brightsight, a NESAS Security Test Laboratory accredited by GSMA, has performed the SCAS testing. The tests cover air interface security, service-oriented architecture (SOA) security, access security, control/user plane security, network product general security, transmission security, O&M security, vulnerability and robustness testing, etc. ZTE has passed all the tests according to the test report, which objectively presents the security levels of ZTE’s 5G products.

As a global and efficient cybersecurity assessment mechanism, NESAS has been taking feedback from various stakeholders into account and also iteratively strengthening its ability, to satisfy the security needs of network operators, equipment vendors, regulators, and national security authorities.

With its cybersecurity vision of “Security in DNA, Trust through Transparency”, ZTE has been committed to providing secure products and services for the industry and customers. Moving forward, ZTE supports and adopts security schemes dedicated to unifying the verification of 5G network products. Together with the stakeholders, ZTE will actively be devoted to the further development of network security certifications.

