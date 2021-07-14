Singapore-based Gorilla Mobile plans to launch in Malaysia

Gorilla Mobile, the latest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Singapore has plans to launch its mobile services in Malaysia.

Targeting working professionals, as well as local and global businesses, Gorilla Mobile launched in Singapore last month allowing users to users to pay only for what they use, including using unused mobile data quota to offset their bills.

The company has been established with three (3) million US dollars of Seed capital, and is set to raise five (5) million US dollars in Series A funding. The funds will be used to develop its product roadmap and for market expansion across Southeast Asia, with initial rollouts in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company will enter Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Korea and Taiwan in the longer-term.

Xanne Leo (picture), Founder & CEO, Gorilla Mobile told MalaysianWireless that the company intends to “expand to Malaysia as our next stop along with Thailand within the next 18 months.”

“We started conversations with a few MNOs in Malaysia in 2019, however our conversations were halted due to the pandemic. We hope to resume our discussions once travel restrictions are lifted,” the CEO said.

Gorilla Mobile runs on a Service-On-Demand model – the first in Singapore, it claims. This model provides access to a “full suite of services, anytime, without a contract, subscription fees or activation charges. Users pay only for what they use, when they use it, ensuring a fair and modular way of using and paying for mobile services.”

In line with the launch, Gorilla Mobile has rolled out the #RethinkMobile pre-launch campaign on its website – calling on Singaporeans to look at their mobile phone bills and examine their mobile package subscription and actual usage: what they are paying for versus what they actually use.

Customers can sign up for Gorilla Mobile’s Switch25 Mobile plan, which costs S$25 (approximately RM78), through the Gorilla Mobile website. The plan is available to all Singapore registered companies, Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, EPass, EntrePass and SPass holders aged 21 and above. The plan comes with 20GB of Internet with SwitchBack Feature, 100 minutes of voice and 100 SMS and no contract.

Complementing Gorilla’s model of fairness and user-centricity is its proprietary SwitchBack technology, powered by blockchain. Gorilla’s SwitchBack enables users to fully ‘switch back’ unused mobile data to offset their bills, purchase or exchange for other in-app services, or simply share it with their co-workers and team members. Unlike other telcos, there is no expiry for unused data. This sets Gorilla Mobile apart from its peers and further demonstrates its commitment to fair mobile solutions, designed with users in mind.

“Our SwitchBack feature can be compared to the Singapore Parking app. Users pay only for their parking duration and get refunded for their unused time. Through SwitchBack, unused data never goes to waste. Its value gets reallocated to offset, purchase or exchange for other Gorilla services,” Xanne Leo said.

In the coming months, the company will unveil new services including a Global Roaming Travel Data SIM Card, Digital International Direct Dialing (IDD) and Global Office Telephony solutions. The MVNO also intends to include prepaid plans in the future.

Gorilla Mobile will lean on M1 as its host Mobile Network Operator, leveraging its wide network coverage, and MyRepublic’s enterprise Operating Support System and Business Support System (OSS/BSS) telecommunications solution and managed services.

“As we are still in our pre-launch phase, gradually bringing our full services to the market, we welcome users to try our service and share their valuable feedback with us as we strengthen our offerings and roll out more services to better cater to their needs,” Xanne added.