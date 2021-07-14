Telekom Malaysia appoints Dato’ Mohammed Azlan Hashim as new Chairman

Telekom Malaysia (TM) announced the appointment of its new Chairman, Dato’ Mohammed Azlan Hashim, effective 1 August 2021.

Dato’ Mohammed Azlan Hashim (picture) is replacing Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh who will leaving Telekom Malaysia (TM) on 31 July 2021 to join Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) as its new Chairman.

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke was appointed as Chairman of TM Board in May 2020.

Dato’ Mohammed Azlan Hashim is presently a Board member of Khazanah Nasional Berhad since 1 April 2020. He is a Board member and the Investment Panel Chairman of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). He is also currently the Chairman of several public listed entities including D&O Green Technologies Berhad, Marine & General Berhad and IHH Healthcare Berhad. He has extensive working experience in the corporate sectors including financial services and investments. Among others, he served as Chief Executive of Bumiputra Merchant Bankers Berhad, Managing Director of Amanah Capital Malaysia Berhad and Executive Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Berhad.

He holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University, Melbourne and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Australia, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

Commenting on the new Chairman’s appointment, the TM’s Board of Directors said, “We are happy to welcome Dato’ Mohammed Azlan Hashim as the new Chairman of TM Board. He is a highly respected corporate figure with extensive experience in investment and financial services; most notably as a Board member of Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). He brings a wealth of industry and commercial insights, which will broaden and enrich the Board’s overall expertise. We look forward to Dato’ Azlan’s guidance, counsel and leadership as the Company continues on its transformation journey and next phase of growth and value creation. As the enabler of Digital Malaysia, TM is committed to playing our part to support all our customer segments across homes, businesses, industry as well as the public sector with connectivity, digital infrastructure and solutions towards economic recovery.”

“We would like to wish Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke all the best in his future undertakings. On that note, we would also like to welcome Dato’ Mohammed Azlan as the new Chairman of TM,” concluded the Board.