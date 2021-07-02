TIME, LGMS and Tecforte Sign MoU to develop Cyber Security Solutions

TIME dotCom Bhd (TIME), LE Global Services Sdn Bhd (LGMS) and Tecforte Sdn Bhd (Tecforte) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a comprehensive cyber security management platform and services for critical infrastructure sectors.

The MoU was signed during CYDES 2021 – The World’s First Integrated Cyber Defence, Cyber Security & Emerging Technology Event for the Global Community.

The MoU aims to better assist organisations of all sizes in increasing their cyber defence and cyber security awareness, in line with the Malaysian Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS) developed by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA). It is a collaboration targeted at stimulating the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), bringing together local high value technology talents, enhanced job creation and talent retention. The cybersecurity platform and services resulting from the collaboration will deliver solutions that offer easy access, eliminate prohibitive cost factors while providing compliance readiness to businesses, the companies said.

TIME, an ASEAN-based telecommunications service provider, believes that the MOU with LGMS and Tecforte will be the start of an exciting future in the technology sector, particularly in the cyber security vertical. Kit Au, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business at TIME said, “TIME, LGMS and Tecforte have collaborated successfully in the past, and we are confident that the platform and services we are developing together alongside TIME’s suite of hyperscale B2B offerings will provide meaningful solutions for the market. Furthermore, as the collaboration develops and matures, there is the potential to export these cybersecurity services to the region, riding on TIME’s regional network presence.”

Tecforte’s SectorGard, a Sectoral Security Management Platform allows sector-wide monitoring for cyber resiliency on a single platform where a Sector Lead (e.g., a Regulator) has visibility and the ability to monitor, benchmark and potentially regulate the security status of each Sector Member. This is crucial to minimise sectoral risks of exposure to threats and security incidents. Furthermore, SectorGard is integrated with Tecforte’s Threat Intelligence Platform and Threat Intelligence Exchange, allowing for multi-directional sharing of threat information. Kho Han Yao, CEO of Tecforte said, “The architecture on which our platform was developed gives us a distinct advantage in either scaling down or scaling up the platform, depending on the client’s needs.”

LGMS is a globally trusted name in the field of cyber security testing and assessment services. In addition to decades of industry experience, its Penetration Testing and Professional Services are ISO 9001 certified by TÜV Nord for both local and global clients. “It is vital that businesses embed cyber security elements into their processes and operations. It is even more important they are certified and comply to various regulatory requirements and standards. This collaboration will provide businesses of all sizes with cyber security solutions that are not only easily and financially accessible, but also certified for peace of mind,” said Fong Choong Fook, CEO of LGMS.