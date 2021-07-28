Yoodo to enable VoLTE for 4G Subscribers by end of 2021

Yoodo, a digital mobile service from Celcom, will offer Voice of LTE (VoLTE) service by the end of 2021.

In an online media briefing, Chow Tuck Mun, Head of Yoodo told MalaysianWireless, “In terms of VoLTE, we are working on it now and we hope to get this done by end of this year,”

At the moment, Celcom has only enabled VoLTE for postpaid customers allowing voice calls to be made via the 4G network. Meanwhile Celcom prepaid and Yoodo customers could only make voice calls on Celcom’s 3G and 2G networks. Malaysia is expected to shut down its 3G networks by the end of 2021. Yoodo customers will require a compatible VoLTE smartphone to make voice calls over the Celcom 4G network.

When asked about enabling features such as Voicemail and Missed Call Notification for Yoodo subscribers, Tuck Mun said, “Missed Called Notifications and Voicemail may or may not happen because we don’t exactly replicate everything that a current Telco does. We are a digital Telco so we believe some things are more important than the rest,”

The Head of Yoodo also said there no plans to offer daily and weekly plans at the moment, adding that Yoodo currently offers 2 million combination of its monthly plans.

First launched in 2018, Yoodo is celebrating its 3rd anniversary this year.

Tuck Mun shared that the telco had grown exceptionally well over the years, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. “Yoodo is built fully digital from the ground up, and we were fast tracking digitisation well before the pandemic, hence we experienced a smooth pivot to digitisation when COVID-19 hit the country and lockdowns ensued.”

Since 2018, Yoodo entrenched itself within several lifestyle segments with the overarching mission of unearthing and empowering Malaysian talents. Yoodo has long reigned as the dominant telco in esports since its emergence onto the scene as the Official Digital Telco of PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC), and its efforts have continued every year since. In 2021, Yoodo announced a partnership with Moonton – the popular video-game developer and publisher of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) – that saw the telco sponsor multiple MLBB tournaments, and even sign on two new esports teams: Yoodo RSG MLBB and Yoodo RSG CODM.

The Telco said it has also maintained a prominent presence in the sports, music and entertainment scenes, having sponsored the Malaysian Premier Futsal League (MPFL) since 2019 till this year, and played a role in uplifting local musicians and indie bands through events such as Yoodo Presents, Punkrock Picnic, and more.

“Yoodo strongly believes in developing close relationships with these communities in order to give them a strong platform to shine on. Through our initiatives we’re able to connect with more people each time,” Tuck Mun shared. “And the endless support we’ve received in turn drives Yoodo to achieve more and give back to our users. We’re always on the lookout to innovate offerings that give users what they want, and we encourage all users to stay tuned for more exciting announcements over the remaining months in 2021!”

In conjunction with Yoodo’s 3rd anniversary, Yoodo also shared some new announcements.

Yoodo has now introduced a brand new TikTok Add-On at only RM1! The promotion lasts until 31st December 2021, after which it will be priced at RM10. Users can now stream, create and share TikTok videos to their heart’s content with 20GB of dedicated TikTok data for only RM1.

The telco’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Add-On now retails at RM1 for 20GB. This promotion is valid until 17th August 2021, after which it will retail at RM5. Selected users who purchase the RM1 Add-On will also receive 1,000 in-game diamonds – giving them access to new skins, rewards, and more. Non-Yoodo users also need not worry about missing out: all they have to do is switch to Yoodo, purchase the 20GB ML:BB Add-On, and they’ll receive a promo code to redeem 100 free in-game diamonds.

Yoodo also announced an increased accessibility to the telco’s SIM packs through a partnership with BHP and Petronas respectively. Now, those who stop by either BHPetromart and Petronas Mesra outlets throughout Peninsular Malaysia, can access and purchase a Yoodo SIM pack at only RM3.

The SIM packs are also available at 10 Celcom bluecube outlets in: Mid Valley Megamall, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, AEON Bukit Tinggi, Laman Seri, Sunway Pyramid, NU Sentral, Prima Sri Gombak, Bandar Baru Klang, IOI Mall, and Kajang.

For more information, please visit the Yoodo website.