ZTE demonstrates 5G use cases with Telkomsel in Indonesia

ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, participated in the first commercialization of 5G network in Indonesia launched by Telkomsel. Through the Telkomsel 5G launch event which held recently, Telkomsel has become the first cellular operator to roll out 5G network in Indonesia. As the partner, ZTE supported Telkomsel by presented 5G use cases, which are 5G patrol robot and cloud gaming at Telkomsel 5G launch in Jakarta.

Based on the real 5G network environment, 5G patrol robots can upload high-definition images and sensor information in real time by using 5G ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency to realize positioning, path planning and automatic obstacle avoidance. Furthermore, there are wide application prospects for 5G patrol robots. The sophistication from the robots can also help for security inspections and ensure personal safety in dangerous scenarios.

Cloud gaming, as an important application scenario in the 5G era, is also a new application field of mobile internet. Users utilize high-speed 5G network to send their commands to the cloud and then the cloud streams back the rendered frames to local devices. Thus, this allows users instant access to graphically demanding games via 5G smart phones. Also, users don’t need to download and install the games on the devices, which helps bring them a smooth “games on demand” experience.

In addition to supporting the launch of Telkomsel 5G which was held in Jakarta, ZTE also supported the launch of Telkomsel 5G in Makassar. On this occasion, ZTE prepared an interactive booth to display various 5G scenarios which can be useful for the industry and society in Indonesia, including drone, virtual reality (VR) and cloud gaming.

ZTE’s 5G-based drone booth displays live video from drones supported by end-to-end 5G connectivity in conducting surveillance around the Grapari Pettarani Makassar building. The 5G network is able to improve drone performance which is useful in various industrial sectors including Traffic Monitoring & Control. Some of the benefits of 5G networks for drones include increasing object scanning speed, providing HD image quality in object recognition, monitoring vehicle movements in real-time and increasing efficiency in conducting surveillance.

Furthermore, at the 5G VR Live booth, visitors can experience a virtual tour using VR technology supported by 5G to several interesting tourist destinations in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara. The 5G network supports VR technology to produce high-quality images that provide a more realistic traveling experience and allow users to interact in an environment.

Meanwhile, at the 5G Games Experience Booth, visitors can play the best games from the cloud gaming platform supported by the 5G network. With higher bandwidth and ultra-low latency, 5G allows users to stream games at high speeds without having to download on PC or game consoles and provides better picture quality without lag.

ZTE and Telkomsel consider their collaboration as a successful example of applying 5G to vertical industries. The two companies will leverage their advantages to innovate and explore more 5G application scenarios in various industries.

“ZTE has been working closely with operators and vertical sectors on exploring new 5G business models and use cases to achieve high network performance in those scenarios,” said Erick Xu, Sales Director of ZTE Indonesia at the event with the theme of “Telkomsel 5G: Unlock The Future”.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Telkomsel in welcoming 5G, bringing a new level of connectivity that has never existed before. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to facilitate operators in deploying networks and taking a first step in the commercialization of 5G through innovative and reliable solutions and products, jointly exploring the 5G industry development.” said Erick Xu.

Hendri Mulya Syam, CEO of Telkomsel says “Telkomsel has always been a leader in telecommunications technology in Indonesia. Over the last several years, we have invested significantly to build up our 5G know-how, talent development and a comprehensive set of plans in bringing 5G to Indonesia. Therefore, we are excited to be the first operator to launch 5G in Indonesia. Our next commitment is to make sure that 5G is available to everyone in Indonesia. Telkomsel will gradually expand our 5G coverage and develop digital solutions through 5G best quality service, high speed and low latency network which are better than 4G. We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration with ZTE and other stakeholders in 5G ecosystem to enable network, services, and solutions that are beneficial and accessible for business, government and society in general.”

Meanwhile in Malaysia, ZTE is working closely with Digi and U Mobile, to prepare both mobile operators for the deployment of 5G.

In November 2020, U Mobile and ZTE signed an enhanced network transformation agreement in preparation for 4G Network upgrade and 5G deployment which will see U Mobile’s network to be future proof and 5G-ready.

As for Digi, ZTE Malaysia is currently upgrading Digi’s 4G Radio Access Network (RAN), to improve user experience, while preparing a future-ready network. This modernisation initiative will see ZTE progressively renew Digi’s network sites across Malaysia with the latest technology over the next few years. These network improvements helped Digi become the fastest mobile network in Malaysia. A third-party network speed test platform recently revealed that Digi has fastest mobile network in Malaysia, in 2020H2, leading the first or second spot across 13 states.

ZTE Corporation is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology. Founded in 1985 and listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company has been committed to providing integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value to consumers, carriers, businesses and government and enterprise network customers from over 160 countries around the world to enable increased connectivity and productivity.

ZTE believes in technology innovation as a core value of the company, continuously enhancing its core competitive advantages in the 5G era. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020, the company’s R&D spending amounted to RMB14.80 billion with a year-on-year growth of 17.9%, which was 14.6% as a percentage of operating revenue, 0.8 percentage point higher than that in 2019. According to the report generated by world-wide famous patent data company IPLytics in Feb. 2021, the Global 5G related standard essential patents (SEP) that ZTE has declared to ETSI, ranked the top 3 in the world. The number of the patents of 5G standards, to some extent, reflects ZTE’s ability on technology research and patent reserves achievements in 5G field. Meanwhile, ZTE has filed about 80,000 global patent applications by the end of 2020, and accumulated more than 38,000 granted patents globally.

In terms of operator network business, ZTE has actively participated in the global 5G construction. Backed up with its serialized products and solutions, the company has been committed to achieving the ultimate experience of customers and the extraordinary efficiency of networks, expecting to build the most cost-effective 5G networks. Its 5G wireless products, 5G core networks and 5G transport products respectively account for more than 30% of the domestic operator market. According to a report from an external organization, ZTE ranked No.2 in the world in terms of global shipment of 5G base stations in 2020. Also, the company ranked No.2 in terms of global operator market share of optical network. With the total user capacity of video system exceeding 150 million, ZTE has achieved further market share growth. The company’s full series of 5G power supply products and solutions have safeguarded the power supply for over 200,000 5G sites around the world.