AIMS Data Centre is 2021 Malaysia Data Centre Services Company of the Year – Frost & Sullivan

AIMS Data Centre (“AIMS”), Malaysia’s leading interconnection hub and carrier-neutral data centre service provider has been recognised as the 2021 Malaysia Data Centre Services Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

The Frost & Sullivan award recognises AIMS’ visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care in the data centre space. The award is the result of an independent, non-sponsored evaluation by Frost & Sullivan’s analyst team and addresses AIMS for its robust data centre infrastructure, established business continuity processes, and overall development of its data centre portfolio, investments, expansion strategy and innovative data centre solutions.

As Malaysia’s one-stop data centre services provider, AIMS said it ensures private and secure connections for businesses to connect to wherever they need to be via its interconnected ecosystem of major networks, content providers, cloud service providers and hyperscalers. Furthermore, as a subsidiary of TIME dotCom Berhad (TIME), customers can leverage off its established regional and international subsea and terrestrial network to connect securely to the rest of the world.

AIMS’ interlinked data centres are located in major cities across the region and forms its compelling value proposition as a gateway for local and regional businesses to expand in ASEAN, adding more value to its customer offerings, it claims.

AIMS said it consistently implements industry best practices and security standards to ensure uninterrupted services for its customers despite the increased demand of data centre services due to continuous evolution and digitalisation, especially in this pandemic. Its recently launched purpose-built data centre, AIMS @ Cyberjaya was awarded Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification for design and construction to operate with higher efficiency while reducing downtime and cost. It has the level of resilience required to safeguard mission-critical data and deliver world-class IT solutions to customers and partners.

“As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are deeply committed to moving it in the right direction by providing more services and better customer experience. In addition, we plan to continue our regional connectivity expansion via AIMS’ symbiotic ecosystem of interlinked data centres in the country, as well as in the ASEAN region,” said Chiew Kok Hin, CEO of AIMS. “Our new facilities, AIMS @ Cyberjaya and AIMS @ Bangkok will open Southeast Asia up to more domestic and international connections with increased ease of access, at a relatively lower cost of entry.”

“AIMS Data Centre successfully aligns its value proposition to address rising data centre services demand in Malaysia with its dynamic interconnected data centre ecosystem, enabling local enterprises to expand their businesses regionally and add more value to their customer offerings,” said Siddhesh K. Hule, Research Analyst, ICT from Frost & Sullivan, Asia Pacific. “Throughout 2020 and despite the challenges met by Covid-19, AIMS has shown its commitment by implementing numerous best practices to ensure uninterrupted services for its users. By enhancing its overall data centre offerings and growth strategy initiatives, the company establishes a strong and competitive data centre ecosystem and positions itself well for sustained growth in Malaysia.”

The Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence in Best Practices Awards recognise local companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. This is the fifth time and 3rd consecutive year AIMS has received an award from Frost & Sullivan. Past recognitions include Data Centre Service Provider of the Year award in 2020, 2017 and 2014, and Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year award in 2019.