Celcom contributes RM100k worth of reliefs to Malaysian Armed Forces & Frontliners

In conjunction of Hari Pahlawan this year, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) reaches out to the brave Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and their families with multiple support and reliefs.

Celcom honoured the Malaysian Defence frontliners with special food and digital reliefs worth RM100,000, easing the burdens of the nation’s esteemed armed forces. The food relief are to be distributed at defense bases such as Mentakab in Pahang, Gong Badak in Terengganu, Sepanggar in Sabah, as well as Markas Medan Barat, Sg. Besi, and National Defence University of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. Children of armed forces personnel also received refurbished laptops and tablets via the MyBaikHati programme for home-based learning.

On 17 August 2021, Celcom handed over the contributions to the Chief of Defence Forces Malaysia, Yang Berbahagia Jeneral Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Hj. Affendi bin Buang at MINDEF, where he also launched a special Celcom postpaid plan dedicated to the armed forces, named Pahlawan MEGA. The dedicated postpaid plan provides connectivity services for the army personnel and their family members from as low as RM88 monthly, and additional Family Line at only RM40 each.

Celcom will also reach out to the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital with eight sets of oxygen concentrators worth RM40,000 by September 2021, to assist the hospital in managing COVID-19 patients. Celcom also contributed oxygen tanks to Selayang Hospital as the hospital became a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital recently.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that Malaysia’s defence force is the pillar of national security and plays a major role in keeping Malaysian’s safe during these challenging times.

“While the nation’s military frontliners are doing their part in keeping us safe, Celcom reaches out to them and their families with digital and connectivity reliefs. We want to honour and appreciate our fellow Malaysians in the armed forces for their great sacrifice in protecting the nation, keeping Malaysians safe,” he added.

As Malaysians are doing their part by getting their vaccinations, Celcom has initiated immediate network quality and coverage enhancement works at more than 1,500 vaccination centres (PPVs) nationwide. Celcom said that it ensures continuous connectivity throughout these PPV centres, for both frontliners and vaccine recipients, including hospitals and quarantine centres, as connectivity remains a crucial need all operations to run smoothly.

In addition, Celcom is also assisting the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force, University Malaya Medical Centre, CPRC Putrajaya and CAC Gombak in managing high numbers of COVID-19 cases within Klang Valley through communication relief of 100 smartphones, Celcom Home Wireless, laptops and prepaid SIM packs.

Additionally, together with Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA), Celcom has distributed over 15,000 food relief to families and students within the B40 communities nationwide, who were affected by the pandemic, as well as natural disasters.