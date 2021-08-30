edotco commits to UNGC Principles on Human Rights, Environment & Anti-Corruption

edotco Group, one of the leading telecommunications infrastructure services company in the region, announced its appointment as a Signatory Member of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as the company’s first step towards fulfilling its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment.

As a signatory, edotco will be supporting the 10 Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, which will be embedded as part of the company’s strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations.

The 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) are:

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

Adlan Tajudin, Chief Executive Officer of edotco Group said, “We are pleased to be accepted as a Signatory of UNGC. Our participation is in line with our commitment to internalize the concept of corporate responsibility across our footprint. We will be further extending our green agenda with a focus on carbon neutrality initiatives, we will drive social responsibility through more meaningful stakeholder management, and we will be ensuring sustainable governance through implementing best practices and standards that protect our interests internally and externally.”

“These practices are not new to us at edotco, just moving forward we will be reporting them within edotco’s ESG framework to ensure we are benchmarking ourselves to the right practices in the industry. We understand that investors and even the general public view an organizations’ responsibility as beyond profits and solutions, and we want to show everyone that we take our environmental and social commitments seriously. Similarly, in our ongoing efforts to further enhance our governance and accountability, edotco is aligned to Axiata’s Group initiatives in promoting good governance across our footprint”,” added Adlan.

UNGC is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 12,000 members from over 160 countries. It is a call to companies to align their strategies and operations with the UNGC 10 principles, and to take shared responsibility for advancing broader societal goals such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are delighted to welcome edotco as part of a global movement for sustainable business, and aligning their sustainability agenda with United Nations Global Compact 10 Principles as the telecommunication industry is a significant contributor towards a sustainable world. Building on the good work currently being done by edotco, we look forward to working together to strengthen edotco as a sustainability sector leader nationally and globally.” said Faroze Nadar, Executive Director for UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei.

It is a key requirement for UNGC members to submit a Communication of Progress (COP) within one year of their participation and thereafter on an annual basis.

In support of public accountability and transparency, edotco will be reporting its efforts via the submission of a signed statement by the chief executives expressing their continuous commitment, a description of practical actions as well as the measurement outcome in both quantitative and qualitative manners.